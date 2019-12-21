Kim Kardashian Reveals Family’s Fabric Gift Wrap After Being Mocked For Xmas Decorations

Kim Kardashian got her followers’ attention on Dec. 20 when she took to social media to post photos of some holiday gifts she wrapped up in tan fabric she called ‘West Holiday wrapping.’

Kim Kardashian, 39, is all about being creative and unique when it comes to the holiday season and she proved that even includes the type of wrapping paper her family uses when she shared her latest posts on Dec. 20. The wife of Kanye West, 42, shared several photos to her social media pages, including Instagram and Snapchat, that showed some gifts wrapped in tan fabric that she revealed is her family’s choice this year. “West Holiday wrapping this year! Each year every family member picks a color and vibe so we know who the gifts are from. This year we chose creamy velvet!” she captioned one of the pics.

This isn’t the first time that Kim posted an interesting holiday necessity this year. She also posted pics and videos of her holiday home decorations, which included large white stand-up figures. Although she clearly showed excitement about the festive pieces, she received some backlash from followers online. Some thought the decorations looked like “marshmallows” while others compared them to feminine hygiene products but that didn’t stop Kim from keeping them up and even hanging some colorful elves to near them, which she also recently showed off on social media.

Despite the acquired taste in some holiday choices, Kim’s family Christmas card, which includes Kanye and their four adorable kids, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 1, and seven-month-old Psalm, was definitely a hit this year. In the pic, the family of five can be seen sitting on a white staircase as most of them, including Kim, North, Saint, and Psalm wear light gray outfits and look at the camera. Kanye, who is holding Chicago, is the only one wearing a white sweater along with gray sweatpants as he proudly looks over at his baby girl.

While Kim’s already made quite the impression with some of her holiday tidbits, we look forward to seeing more in the next few days. Perhaps she’ll share some pics and more surprises on Christmas Day!