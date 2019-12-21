Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Cuddle Up After He Strongly & Publicly Supports Her After ‘AGT’ Firing

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are getting some much-needed R&R by in Maui after he spoke out in her defense amid her ‘America’s Got Talent’ firing.

What more could you need than some quality time by the sand and surf with your significant other during the holidays? Actress Gabrielle Union, 47, shared two sweet sunset pics on Instagram of she and her basketball star husband Dwyane Wade, 37, cuddling on the beaches of Maui on Dec. 20. In the first photo, Dwyane is holding his wife in an adorable dip position where she is clearly smiling as if she had just been twirled and wasn’t expecting the next move. The next photo is even more sweet, showing the couple of ten years wrapped in each other’s arms while wearing matching big, fluffy, white hotel robes against a beautiful and vibrant sunset.

The caption for the photo simply reads, “Sunsets in paradise,” followed by a black heart emoji and a couple of hashtags. Followers were quick to send Gabriella their love in the comments section and gave their support after the rough few months she’s experienced this year. One enthusiastically said, “Look at her out there living her best life after being called a mean girl and getting fired! Bounce back girl! You da best!” Another shared, “Yes. It’s a beautiful thing to have a King that got your back.”

The couple looked happy and relaxed on the shore of the Hawaiian island, providing a break from the swirling chaos that has been the AGT controversy. Gabrielle was abruptly fired over allegedly complaining about workplace toxicity and racial issues, among other things on Nov. 27. Dwayne took to Twitter to defend his wife stating,” So when I got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? I am still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleuor have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture”.

He went on to say in a follow up tweet, “As proud as i were of her being selected as a judge on #AGT— I am even more proud of her standing up for what she stands for and that’s US.” Now, that is one supportive spouse. He ended his tweets on an even sweeter note saying, “So [cheers] to you @itsgabrielleu on not losing sight of the lessons we’ve talked about teaching our daughter [Kaavia] and for kicking ass while you were on that platform. Number 1 judge on one of the biggest shows in the world‼️”

The happy couple look like they couldn’t have a care in the world on the white, tropical sands of their holiday destination. Family, friends, and fans are excited to see what the couple share next on their socials and are ready to see what they do in the coming New Year!