Demi Lovato ‘Doing Really Well’ After Split From Boyfriend Of 1 Month Austin Wilson

Demi Lovato confirmed she split with Austin Wilson via an Instagram DM to a fan, only days after they were posting sexy photos on social media.

Demi Lovato, 27, appears to be bouncing back from her breakup with boyfriend Austin Wilson, 25, just fine! “Demi & Austin are not together anymore and have split,” a source confirms to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Things weren’t ever that serious between them and she’s doing really well. She liked him and they were having fun but they weren’t even together that long. She’s very focused on her new music and all of the exciting things she’s got professionally in the new year.”

The “Skyscraper” singer made their romance Instagram official in November with a spicy photo of the shirtless model giving her a smooch on the cheek! The shots kept coming on IG, as Austin shared a flirty photo of him hugging Demi from behind. Captioned “My Love,” the romance certainly seemed like it was on solid ground! The pair also posted up a storm from a super sexy Angelo Kritikos photoshoot where Demi rocked a black bra, and Austin noting that his gal was “Hot AF.” The latter photo appeared to be deleted from IG on Friday, Dec. 20, however, leading to fan speculation that something had gone awry.

Demi confirmed that the duo went their separate ways to an inquiring fan via direct message on Saturday, Dec. 21. “Please don’t go after him,” Demi wrote, alluding that there aren’t any bad feelings. “He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos,” she added. Demi also reminded fans that, “Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”

The pair were seemingly inseparable over their short term romance, packing on the PDA while hiking in the Los Angeles area on Nov. 17! Demi and Austin looked so cute as they held hands while strolling, keeping things casual in ’90s t-shirts and comfy sneakers. The couple also hit up Disneyland — a.k.a. The Happiest Place on Earth — just days ago on Saturday, Dec. 16! Demi and Austin appeared to have a blast in a candid pic from Space Mountain, as the former Disney star smiles and laughs during the rides’ unexpected drop!