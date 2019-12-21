Demi Lovato Confirms Her Breakup From Austin Wilson & Pleads With Fans To Not ‘Go After Him’

Demi Lovato asked a fan for ‘prayers’ and to not ‘go after’ Austin Wilson when she direct messaged the person about her breakup from the tattooed hunk on Instagram.

Demi Lovato, 27, is opening up about her split from boyfriend Austin Wilson and she’s making sure to be kind in the process. The singer recently sent some direct messages to a fan on Instagram and in them, she not only defended her ex love, but also seemed to reveal that they were having a “hard” time with the breakup. “Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos,” her first message read.

“Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers,” she continued with her second message.

Demi’s private yet not so private confirmation of her split from Austin comes after the former lovebirds deleted professional photos they posed in together off of their Instagram pages. In the pics, which were taken by photographer Angelo Kritikos, Demi and Austin can be seen with their arms around each other as she flaunts black lingerie while holding a red rose and he goes shirtless. “My girlfriend is hot AF,” Austin captioned the eye-catching pic. Angelo also shared photos of just Demi from the shoot and in them, she can be seen wearing a black blazer over her lingerie and matching black eyeshadow. “My baddie,” he captioned one of the amazing snapshot.