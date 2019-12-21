Read Messages
Hollywood Life

Demi Lovato Confirms Her Breakup From Austin Wilson & Pleads With Fans To Not ‘Go After Him’

Demi Lovato
Shutterstock
Demi Lovato poses for a portrait to promote her new album, "Tell Me You Love Me", in New York Demi Lovato Portrait Session, New York, USA - 06 Sep 2017
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin go to a Wednesday night church service with Demi Lovato and Scooter Braun in Los Angeles. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Scooter Braun, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Demi Lovato Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 20 May 2018 WEARING DIOR SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *6055428h
Demi Lovato 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 24 Jan 2018 Demi Lovato out and about in New York City WEARING PORTS 1961 COAT AND VICTORIA BECKHAM DRESS View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Demi Lovato asked a fan for ‘prayers’ and to not ‘go after’ Austin Wilson when she direct messaged the person about her breakup from the tattooed hunk on Instagram.

Demi Lovato, 27, is opening up about her split from boyfriend Austin Wilson and she’s making sure to be kind in the process. The singer recently sent some direct messages to a fan on Instagram and in them, she not only defended her ex love, but also seemed to reveal that they were having a “hard” time with the breakup. “Please don’t go after him. He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos,” her first message read.

“Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers,” she continued with her second message.

Demi’s private yet not so private confirmation of her split from Austin comes after the former lovebirds deleted professional photos they posed in together off of their Instagram pages. In the pics, which were taken by photographer Angelo Kritikos, Demi and Austin can be seen with their arms around each other as she flaunts black lingerie while holding a red rose and he goes shirtless. “My girlfriend is hot AF,” Austin captioned the eye-catching pic. Angelo also shared photos of just Demi from the shoot and in them, she can be seen wearing a black blazer over her lingerie and matching black eyeshadow. “My baddie,” he captioned one of the amazing snapshot.

Demi Lovato
Instagram/@ddlovato
Demi and Austin started showing off photos of each other on Instagram in Nov. so their romance hasn’t seemed to last very long but they still seemed smitten with each other when things were on. “She’s finding it hard to not fall hard for him. She absolutely adores Austin,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Nov.