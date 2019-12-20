Wendy Williams Admits It’s Been A ‘Year From Hell’ As She Thanks Fans For Sticking By Her  

2019 wasn’t the easiest for Wendy Williams. She reflected on her ‘year from hell’ on her Dec. 20 show, and became emotional when she thanked her loyal Wendy watchers for standing by her through divorce or more challenges she faced in 2019.

2020, here she comes! Before her talk show’s holiday break, Wendy Williams took time to thank those who’ve supported her throughout a challenging year. The talk show host, 55, dedicated a portion of Hot Topics on Friday morning to reflect on 2019, a year that hasn’t been the kindest to her.

“It’s the closing of a decade! Do you realize we’ve been together, everybody, for a decade plus,” Wendy began. “We’ve seen everything! I love you all, you are the voice inside my head. I love my people, I love this show,” she continued before addressing the opinions of critics who think she’s focused too much of her show on her own life instead of reporting celebrity news.

“And, if you don’t like that I talk about my personal life or whatever, then change the channel. — I don’t care,” Wendy hit back. “It’s been a year from hell and now I’m back!”

It has been quite the year for the newly single host, who revealed that she spent a portion of February and March living in a sober home in Queens, NY for addiction. Then in April, she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter Sr. after escalating rumors of infidelity. Wendy filed soon after news broke that Kevin fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. After the filing, Kevin, who was Wendy’s manager, as well as a producer on her talk show, was removed from his positions at the show.

As Wendy’s tumultuous split played out in the public eye, she eventually moved out of the New Jersey home she once shared with Kevin Sr., along with their 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr. After news of the divorce, Wendy made headlines following an altercation between Kevin Sr. and Kevin Jr. in New Jersey, which led to multiple court appearances.

Even before news of Wendy’s divorce, she had already been battling health issues. She was still dealing with her Graves Disease diagnosis — an immune system disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones (hyperthyroidism) — after she fainted on live television on Halloween in 2017, which caused her to take time away from her show. The host was later diagnosed with lymphedema in 2019, a condition where excess fluid collects in tissues causing swelling in the arms or legs.

Wendy is currently living in a lavish New York City apartment, which she often refers to as her “bachelorette pad.” She plans to kick off 2020 focusing on herself and her son, while enjoying what she calls her “new life” after divorce. Wendy is actively dating as she awaits the finalization of her divorce.