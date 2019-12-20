Taylor Swift & Jennifer Hudson Are ‘Proud’ Of Their Work In ‘Cats’ Despite Poor Film Reviews

Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson are starring in ‘Cats’, which is a film adaptation of the beloved broadway classic — but the film hasn’t been exactly embraced by critics.

Taylor Swift, 30, was a fan of the musical Cats long before she was attached to the film, so being a part of the project was definitely a dream come true. In addition to to playing Bombalurina, she also co-wrote an original song for the film. Despite the films poor reviews, however, Taylor is happy with the project and her work. “Taylor put her heart and soul in writing a new song for the film and she is proud of her performance in the film,” a source close to the singer spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is honored that she has been nominated for a Golden Globes award and anything else that comes from the film she is very happy with it.”

Despite fan reaction that the humanized cats looked rather — erm — alarming, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association did nominate Cats for one Golden Globe nomination in the Best Original Song category. “She had a wonderful time making it and she isn’t going to allow Cats reviews ruin what she got out of working on the film,” the source also added. “She loves it and loves all the hard work everyone put into it.” Taylor specifically co-wrote the track “Beautiful Ghosts” with Andrew Lloyd Webber, so if the song does pick up the Golden Globe, her work as a songwriter would be honored in a big way.

Co-star Jennifer Hudson, who plays lead Grizabella, is feeling the same way about her work in the musical turned film. “Jennifer got to perform an iconic song with ‘Memory’, that alone was amazing,” another insider adds, referencing the musical’s most iconic song. Performed at the climax, the 1981 tune — based on a poem by writer T.S. Eliot — allows Grizabella to look back on her past as she looks for acceptance.

“Jennifer has had her critics before and look what she has done with it, she has become an Oscar winning powerhouse both in music and film,” the source continues, alluding to her 2007 win for Best Supporting Actress in Dreamgirls. “She knows that she brought her all to the role and is more than happy with how the film came out. She is not going to pay attention to any of the haters because she knows that her true fans will enjoy it.”

Cats stirred up quite the conversation online when the trailer dropped in July, with fans calling the films animation straight up creepy! In the Broadway version, actors are dressed up as cats, which the film re-imagined using CGI animation. Filmmakers reportedly went back to the drawing board with some changes after the reactions, but reviewers remained critical of the films around the CGI, and script lacking focus. Either way, the film is definitely driving conversation and it seems like people just can’t stop talking about it!