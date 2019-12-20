‘RHOC’: Shannon Beador Explains Why She & Kelly Dodd Are ‘Not Friends’ — ‘I Literally Cried’

Shannon Beador also opened up about her health struggles, and how she’s powering through for the holidays with her three daughters!

There’s no love lost between Shannon Beador, 55, and Kelly Dodd, 44. “We are not friends,” Shannon pointedly said in an EXCLUSIVE new interview with HollywoodLife. “I think that there’s been a lot of misconceptions this year that our friendship ended because she hit me on the head with the mallet. But the reason why our friendship has deteriorated, we were over that quickly.” The two women were close friends, as documented on the series — but things took an ugly turn that ended up playing out in some pretty nasty tweets about who had more money! As for the mallet situation, the situation went down during a meditative session at Miraval Arizona Resort and Spa in Arizona — the incident was meant to be a funny joke but Shannon unfortunately ended up in the hospital after she was whacked.

“She involved herself in a lawsuit and that has been financially devastating,” Shannon continued, getting to the real issue between the women. “And I mean I literally cried on the phone with her and for her to offer help to the other side. I think that’s very low. Low and I’m a very loyal friend and I let her in to my inner circle and I expect loyalty and for her to do something like that, this is real life stuff. So I’m out.” Shannon has had her fair share of legal issues this year, being awarded over $100K in legal fees in the defamation lawsuit filed against her by Alexis Bellino‘s ex-husband Jim Bellino. Jim filed the lawsuit after he felt Shannon and Tamra Judge made slanderous comments about him on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when they said his trampolines were injuring his customers.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star seems ready to put a pause on the drama for the holiday season, however. “The reunion of the show aired, the first part aired last night and they’re doing the other two in the next week or so,” she added. “So I’m excited to finally have some free time and not do anything, so we’re just going to stay home. Just stay home for the holidays.” Shannon is a busy mom to three girls, including Sophie, 18, and twins Adeline and Stella, 15, whom she plans to spend the season with.

In addition to focusing her efforts on family, the mom-of-three is also speaking out about her health struggles — particularly suffering from stress urinary incontinence. “I have suffered since the birth of my first child from stress urinary incontinence..I .think that people don’t realize that one in three women are affected,” Shannon revealed, admitting that Innovo’s technology has been imperative in helping her manage the condition. “I like to do things the most natural way possible. So Innovo offers a noninvasive method to finally get rid of the problem. And it’s a pair of shorts that you wear 30 minutes, five days a week, and it delivers contractions to the pelvic floor. It strengthens the pelvic floor. So over a 12 week period you can become leak free.”