‘RHOC’ Reunion Preview: Vicki Tears Up As Kelly Reveals Whether They Can Ever Be Friends Again

‘RHOC’ Vicki Gunvalson & Kelly Dodd were at it all season long but in this EXCLUSIVE reunion preview we see tears and it’ll leave fans wondering what’s going on.

Things have not been sunny like the OC skies when it comes to the once tight friendship between Kelly Dodd, 44, and the OG of the OC herself, Vicki Gunvalson, 57. During season 14 we watched them scream, fight and even file a lawsuit over some choice of words on social media! But in this EXCLUSIVE preview clip of second part of The Real Housewives Of Orange County reunion obtained by HollywoodLife, we see Vicki breakdown into tears over where her friendship stands with Kelly and it’ll leave fans wondering if a make-up session is finally in store. “What would it take for Kelly & Vicki to be friends again?” host Andy Cohen, 51, asks Kelly on behalf of a viewer. “I wish Vicki the best for her life, I really do,” Kelly said.

But the kind words did not stop there for Kelly who gets quiet and seems to soften up when it comes to discussing Vicki and the Gunvalson clan who she’s formed relationships with over the years. “I really think her kids are awesome, her son in-law is cool, she’s got great grandkids,” Kelly continued. “I really wish her the best. I don’t want any ill will on her. Was I wrong? Did I fight dirty? Absolutely. But you know what? I want her to be happy. She deserves to be happy. She’s a hard worker. She’s done well by her kids, and I think she deserves happiness.”

The conversation then turns to Vicki when Andy decides to get to the bottom of her feelings on the situation as he asks her take on Kelly’s kind words and what her wishes are for her former friend. “The absolute best, but we’re both guarded,” Vicki said through tears. “My life has not been easy. My sister and I talked this morning and I said, “You know, sometimes I just want to reshuffle the deck.” I have not had a very privileged life. My life has been hard and I am a respected woman and I don’t feel like I get it here. That’s hard. I’m happy that Kelly wants that for me, but we’ve got to — We’ve got to stop all of this hurtful behavior.”

Tune in to see how this friendship shakes out when part two of the three part epic ‘RHOC’ reunion airs Monday, December 23 at 10pm EST on Bravo.