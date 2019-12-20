Prince Harry Dresses As Santa Claus To Send Sweet Holiday Message To UK Children’s Charity

Tons of people could not wipe the smile off their faces after Prince Harry dressed as Santa Claus for a very special reason that left them speechless.

Grab the tissues! Prince Harry, 35, dressed up as Santa Claus (or Father Christmas as they say across the pond) for a very special cause: he wore the outfit to deliver a sweet message for Scotty’s, a U.K. charity supporting children who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces. Harry is a former British Army Apache helicopter pilot who served two tours in Afghanistan. The video was screened at a recent event where hundreds of members looked on. “Ho, ho, ho!” the cheery redhead said. “I hear there are 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible. I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family, part of an amazing community and that there is support there for you every single day, should you need it.”

He continued, “Having met some of you a few years ago…I know how incredibly strong you are. So yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out, that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and you’re gonna have a fantastic Christmas as well.” The audience applauded with delight after his portion of the video was over.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 38, are currently on break from Royal duties where they are spending the holidays with their son Archie, 7 months, and her mother Doria Ragland, 63. The world let out a collective “Aww” when the married couple shared the first photos of their adorable baby boy days after she gave birth to him on May 6, 2019.

Could Harry and Meghan expand their family in 2020? He dropped hints that the two of them are thinking about having a second child when they met with military families at a community center in Windsor, the town they are raising their son Archie in, on Nov. 6.

“Harry was really quite interested in how things were with second children, as well because we both have older children,” military mom Susie Stringfellow said while referencing a fellow event attendee. “We were trying to encourage him to have a second baby.”