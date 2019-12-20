Nia Franklin officially ended her reign at the 2020 Miss America competition on Dec. 19, but that didn’t stop her from looking gorgeous at the event!

Nia Franklin, 26, might be giving up her crown as Miss America, but that didn’t stop her from looking absolutely stunning at the 2020 Miss America competition at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut on December 19. Miss New York 2018 said farewell to her title of Miss America 2019 when she slayed the event in a sexy black blazer dress. The double-breasted dress featured satin lapels and a super short hem that revealed her toned legs. As for her glam, she chose to keep her long black her down in braids which ended at her waist.

After rocking her mini dress, Nia changed into a skintight teal gown with a mermaid skirt that was ruched all over the bodice. The slinky blue gown hugged her petite frame perfectly, while the back of the skirt flowed into a long train behind her. Her last and final dress of the evening was a stunning strapless metallic silver ball gown that featured a skintight corset bodice and a flowy ballgown skirt.

While Nia will no longer hold the title of Miss America, she still manages to slay the red carpet. This year’s Miss New York looked just as gorgeous when she looked like a winter dream in an off-the-shoulder white gown with the neckline lined in fluffy white feathers.

