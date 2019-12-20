Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Miley Cyrus ‘Wasn’t Expecting’ To Fall In Love With Cody Simpson So Soon After Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson
MEGA
** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN ITALY ** Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - New couple Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have a nice date on a Thursday afternoon. The couple started their date having lunch at Verve Caffe on Melrose followed by a going to the Death Museum on Hollywood. The date was topped off with a quick bite at Sugerfish Sushi restaurant before the two headed back home. Pictured: Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson says their goodbyes as they head to the valet after dinner with friends at Nobu in Malibu. The lovebirds share a laugh as Cody takes the driver seat to drive them home. Despite recent break up rumors, the couple still appear to be inseparable. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still going strong, weeks after breakup rumors, as he helps support her amid her recovery from vocal cord surgery. Miley and the 22-year-old fellow pop star have been dating for a couple of months, following her breakups from Kaitlynn Carter and husband Liam Hemsworth. *Shot on 12/10/19* Pictured: Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson BACKGRID USA 11 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Studio city, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are all smiles as they go out for lunch at Joan's On Third together. Cody dons jeans and a black shirt while Miley rocks black jeans with a black top paired with red boots for the outing. Pictured: Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 25 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson seen grabbing a iced coffee together in Studio City. 13 Oct 2019 Pictured: Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA526320_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
, and

Miley Cyrus never set out to go on a ‘wild dating spree’ after her split from Liam Hemsworth in Aug. 2019. Her full-blown relationship with Cody Simpson has ‘taken her by surprise,’ but Cody wanted this outcome, according to our insider!

If the timeline of Miley Cyrus relationship with friend-turned-lover Cody Simpson, 22, took you by surprise, then you share something in common with the Disney Channel alum. It was only in August when Miley announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, after a decade-long on-again, off-again romance — by October, the Disney Channel alum was filmed kissing Cody over acai bowls, but this has proven to be more than a rebound situation. “Miley has always been more of a relationship kind of girl, she loves having someone special in her life and she always falls hard. When she and Liam split up it was due to issues in their relationship, not because she wanted to go on some wild dating spree,” the source EXCLUSIVELY explains to HollywoodLife. “She also wasn’t expecting to have a boyfriend so soon either, she wasn’t looking for that at all, this whole relationship has taken her by surprise in the best way.”

Cody’s devotion can be thanked for the acceleration of this relationship. “Cody has gone above and beyond to win her heart and has worked hard to convince her to get serious with him. He’s stepped up to the plate and has been there for her in every way pretty much from day one,” our source says of the Australian singer, who confirmed that he was “not single” in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Oct. 11. The turning point of their romance, apparently, was Miley’s hospitalization for tonsillitis in early October.

“The way he treated her when she was sick [with tonsillitis in early October] was just beyond sweet,” our source continues. “He dropped everything to be with her and help take care of her, how many guys would do that? It really impressed Miley and her family and that’s when things started to get really serious.” This attitude towards the relationship has carried into December, since Miley dined with Cody and his mother, Angie Simpson, at Nobu in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, another source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Three days afterwards, Miley brought out her new boyfriend on-stage (along with dad Billy Ray Cyrus) to perform Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” at Happy Hippy Foundation’s annual holiday party.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you

A post shared by Cody Simpson (@codysimpson) on

Cody has proved himself to be an amazing boyfriend, but that’s not the only reason why Miley’s sticking around! “Miley is amazed and inspired by Cody, things are so new, so fun and so inspiring,” a second insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Getting into the holiday season she loves knowing that he will be there for her and they will be there for each other because they have so many similar interests. Miley feels very important around Cody and Cody allows her to do what she wants to do and needs to do.”

Cody even meshes with Miley’s family, whom the singer is very close to. “He is not a bother and really just gets how she ticks. That is why it is working, because he has been able to naturally mold himself to her and her family,” our second source adds. “It has been very organic and the most real she has felt in a long time.”