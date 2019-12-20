Miley Cyrus ‘Wasn’t Expecting’ To Fall In Love With Cody Simpson So Soon After Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus never set out to go on a ‘wild dating spree’ after her split from Liam Hemsworth in Aug. 2019. Her full-blown relationship with Cody Simpson has ‘taken her by surprise,’ but Cody wanted this outcome, according to our insider!

If the timeline of Miley Cyrus‘ relationship with friend-turned-lover Cody Simpson, 22, took you by surprise, then you share something in common with the Disney Channel alum. It was only in August when Miley announced her split from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, after a decade-long on-again, off-again romance — by October, the Disney Channel alum was filmed kissing Cody over acai bowls, but this has proven to be more than a rebound situation. “Miley has always been more of a relationship kind of girl, she loves having someone special in her life and she always falls hard. When she and Liam split up it was due to issues in their relationship, not because she wanted to go on some wild dating spree,” the source EXCLUSIVELY explains to HollywoodLife. “She also wasn’t expecting to have a boyfriend so soon either, she wasn’t looking for that at all, this whole relationship has taken her by surprise in the best way.”

Cody’s devotion can be thanked for the acceleration of this relationship. “Cody has gone above and beyond to win her heart and has worked hard to convince her to get serious with him. He’s stepped up to the plate and has been there for her in every way pretty much from day one,” our source says of the Australian singer, who confirmed that he was “not single” in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Oct. 11. The turning point of their romance, apparently, was Miley’s hospitalization for tonsillitis in early October.

“The way he treated her when she was sick [with tonsillitis in early October] was just beyond sweet,” our source continues. “He dropped everything to be with her and help take care of her, how many guys would do that? It really impressed Miley and her family and that’s when things started to get really serious.” This attitude towards the relationship has carried into December, since Miley dined with Cody and his mother, Angie Simpson, at Nobu in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, another source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Three days afterwards, Miley brought out her new boyfriend on-stage (along with dad Billy Ray Cyrus) to perform Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” at Happy Hippy Foundation’s annual holiday party.

Cody has proved himself to be an amazing boyfriend, but that’s not the only reason why Miley’s sticking around! “Miley is amazed and inspired by Cody, things are so new, so fun and so inspiring,” a second insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Getting into the holiday season she loves knowing that he will be there for her and they will be there for each other because they have so many similar interests. Miley feels very important around Cody and Cody allows her to do what she wants to do and needs to do.”

Cody even meshes with Miley’s family, whom the singer is very close to. “He is not a bother and really just gets how she ticks. That is why it is working, because he has been able to naturally mold himself to her and her family,” our second source adds. “It has been very organic and the most real she has felt in a long time.”