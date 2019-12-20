‘RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Reveals The Current Status Of NeNe Leakes & Cynthia Bailey’s Friendship

Marlo Hampton’s update on NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey’s friendship may come as a surprise amid the co-stars’ heated feud that has been playing out on Season 12 of ‘RHOA.’

NeNe Leakes and Cynthia Bailey’s friendship experienced a hiccup in 2019, starting with the drama from the Season 11 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta that has now trickled into Season 12. But Marlo Hampton, 43, teased that a more amicable future is in store for these Bravo co-stars during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! When asked if NeNe and Cynthia are working on repairing their friendship, Marlo assured, “Yes, it’s a work in progress.” She couldn’t resist poking fun at the volatile nature of their relationship, though. “Let’s keep them in prayer,” Marlo said, for added measure.

NeNe and Cynthia’s up-and-down relationship doesn’t get in the way of Marlo’s friendships with each lady, surprisingly. “I am grown. I can be friends with both. Sometimes it’s annoying, but not hard,” Marlo told us. However, Marlo did admit that she’s now “closer” with NeNe, saying, “She and I talk just about every day.” Despite their tighter bond, Marlo isn’t pressured to pick a team.

“I tell them both when they are wrong and I don’t choose sides. They have to figure it out,” Marlo clarified. On that note, she cheekily told HollywoodLife, “Matter of fact I need to invoice them both for all the therapy sessions.”

Marlo’s optimistic update about NeNe and Cynthia’s friendship may come as a surprise to many fans, considering what’s been playing out on Season 12 of RHOA. On the show’s Dec. 8 episode, NeNe claimed she heard a secret audio recording of Cynthia “saying really horrible things” about her. On the same day the episode aired, NeNe took to Instagram to insist that Cynthia has been instigating all this shade-throwing. “@cynthiabailey10 still tryin to convince the world that she only responds to my many interviews! It’s actually reverse, i did one interview (the only 1 they can show in the red) RESPONDING to her 7/8 interviews! Me and my team be chilling! We ain’t thinking bout you girlllllll😝😝,” NeNe wrote.

NeNe was referring to the interview that Cynthia awkwardly watched in the Nov. 17 episode of RHOA, in which NeNe slammed her co-star as “weak” and “desperate.” Of course, that wasn’t music to Cynthia’s ears, and she threw back the insult by calling NeNe’s wig “weak.” The implosion of this friendship can be traced to the Season 11 finale, when Cynthia failed to give NeNe a heads-up that Kenya Moore would make an appearance at Cynthia’s peach bellini launch event. Cynthia, meanwhile, claimed she was just as surprised by Kenya’s attendance! However, after all the drama unraveled, NeNe revealed that she was STILL open to attending Cynthia and Mike Hill’s upcoming wedding in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.