Mariah Carey, 49, Is A Sexy Toy Soldier While Performing ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey brought the house down when she performed her number one smash ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ in the most festive of outfits.

The diva has arrived! Mariah Carey, 49, got The Late Late Show crowd going during her amazing performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” on December 19. The Huntington, Long Island native looked absolutely stunning in a sexy and sparkly toy soldier bodysuit that accentuated her incredible figure. Her beautiful blonde locks cascaded down both sides of her shoulders while she interacted with her very handsome backup dancers who had their own colorful soldier looks as well. Mariah did her legendary hand movements as she belted out that track that’s been making people bop for several years now. Social media was impressed, with one fan writing, “Haters don’t understand how hard is to sing this song but Mariah is here at age 49 killing it LIVE. I stan a living legend!”

Mariah dazzled a different crowd earlier this week when she visited the Empire State Building in New York City on December 17. The pop icon dressed holiday chic in a skintight silvery dress under a bright red coat. She lit up the New York City skyscraper in honor of the 25th anniversary of her Merry Christmas album where a music and light show commenced to the tune of the album’s most iconic hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” finally hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 on December 16 over 25 years since the song was first released. The iconic holiday track became Mariah’s 19th overall chart topper. She now holds the record for the most number ones of any solo artist and is only one behind The Beatles who lead all others with 20. “I’m so grateful to everyone who supported this song and especially my amazing fans,” she wrote on Instagram about her accomplishment. “Thank you for ‘making my wish come true’ early!”

Mariah got candid about the song that’s on everybody’s lips in an interview with Billboard where she admitted to not liking everything about it! “I don’t love every shot in this video,” she confessed before further discussing other things that bothered her about the track.

“Originally, I would just nitpick ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.’ Not about the song itself, but about the vocal: ‘Why didn’t I fix this? Why didn’t I do that?’” Mariah even candidly confessed that elements of the song “would irritate me.” Irritating or not, the song is a global smash!