Lea Michele Reveals How She Felt When Lindsay Lohan Shaded Her For Playing Ariel In ‘The Little Mermaid’

Lea Michele’s reaction to Lindsay Lohan’s shady comment about her playing Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’ at the Hollywood Bowl is hilariously epic! She explained on ‘WWHL’ why she’s happy Lindsay spoke out!

Lea Michele had the best reaction to those who believe she’s feuding with Lindsay Lohan. While on Watch What Happens Live on December 19, a caller phoned in and asked Lea about Lindsay’s comment she made after news that Lea was cast to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl. “I know, I saw that!” Lea, 33, replied. “It was very interesting.”

WWHL host Andy Cohen chimed in an admitted that he didn’t know the story, and asked what happened. Lea explained, “They announced that I was playing Ariel at the Hollywood Bowl and I think she wrote like, ‘What?’ Or something…I find it to be an honor, truly,” Lea admitted, to which Andy asked, “To be shaded by Lindsay Lohan?”

“Yes! It’s classic, classic,” Lea admitted. “Because, obviously, like it’s at the Hollywood Bowl, I’m not like, you know, but it was great.” She added, “I’m down with it,” Lea added. “Of course!” So, there’s no bad blood there!

If you’re in the same boat as Andy, then you may have missed Lindsay’s reaction to the The Little Mermaid casting news. Earlier this year, the Mean Girls star, 33, took to Instagram to react to the Glee alum’s new role as Ariel at the Hollywood Bowl. Lindsay replied, “Huh?” to an Instagram post announcing Lea’s new gig at the time. Many fans assumed that Lindsay was throwing shade because she’s previously said that playing Ariel would be a “dream role” for her.

Lea clearly wants no part of any feud narrative. Not to mention, she wouldn’t have much time to entertain any type of rift either. The singer just kicked off her three-night residency at the Concert Hall for the NY Society of Ethical Culture on Thursday, December 19 in New York City. She will perform songs from her new holiday album Christmas in the City during her holiday shows.