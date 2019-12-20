Larsa Pippen, 45, Looks Holiday Ready In Sexy Black & Silver Outfit — New Video

Larsa Pippen stuns all of us yet again with another incredible outfit just in time for the holidays.

Happy Holidays to us! On Dec. 20, reality TV star Larsa Pippen went on Instagram to share a sneak peek into what she’ll be wearing this holiday season. With “Hot Girl Summer” fittingly playing in the background, the 45-year-old, posted a clip of herself in a bathroom getting ready for a formal evening event. In the video, she wore a stunning black and silver dress that perfectly hugged her fabulous figure. She paired the dress with a simple diamond necklace and a pair of small hoop earrings that added a subtle glam finish to the very chic and sexy ensemble. The post was simply captioned with a black heart emoji, allowing Larsa to stand out and shine in video.

Fans and friends of Larsa were quick to show their love for the Real Housewives of Miami star in the comments section of the new post. While many left hearts or flame emojis some fans expressed more heartfelt messages like, “She is 45 and makes me feel great to be hitting 30 if 45 can look this good,” and “Love your Larsa!”

The mom of four looked like she was now home after spending a few weeks abroad and of course showing off her amazing figure on Instagram for all her fans to see. On Dec. 18, Larsa shared with her followers a cheeky picture of herself spending some downtime in Dubai. In the post, she’s seen standing in front of the water wearing a flirty, neon-pink bikini and looking back at the camera with a subtle smile.

Larsa has been on a winning streak these last few weeks when it comes to her style game and her Instagram has honestly been aspirational. It’s good to see Larsa has embraced the holiday spirit in her own, sparkly way and fans are excited to see what the style star will share next on her ‘gram this holiday season.