Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Midsection In Sexy Skims Outfit

Comfy, cozy, and confident! Kylie Jenner rocks yet another sexy SKIMs outfit and shows off her curves in latest Instagram story post.

Who knew wearing knit could look so hot?! Kylie Jenner, 22, showed off yet another skimpy two-piece from her sister Kim Kardashian‘s solution-wear line SKIMS. This time Kylie posted on her Insta story a video of her hanging out in her home wearing a onyx-black two piece. The fuzzy, knit two piece was topped off with an equally fuzzy robe that made her look like she was surrounded by comfort. The fabric showed off Kylie’s famous curves and looked absolutely cozy, making it the perfect fit for the holiday season.

The reality TV star, of course, has never been a stranger to showing off her figure on Instagram and Snapchat. She took it one step further when she decided to slightly lift up her shirt to show off her toned and tight tummy. The video was simply captioned,”I live in Skims,” featuring a cute butterfly filter that highlighted the chill and comfy feel of the outfit. The Insta story was truly an aspirational moment for fans to witness.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has promoted Kim’s solution wear line on her ‘gram. On Dec. 5, the beauty mogul rocked two pieces from Kim’s ultra popular collection on Snapchat, looking both super comfortable and hot! For the cute video, Kylie slipped on a white shelf bra and matching, high-waisted leggings that perfectly complemented her curvy body, showing off her tiny waist and abs. She looked effortlessly sexy as she posed on her balcony and tossed her hair back and forth.

The fashion line isn’t solely loved by the Kar-Jenner clan. Fans of the lines include celebrities like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Selena Gomez! In fact, a slight controversy sparked on Oct. 28 when Selena posted a since deleted Instagram photo of herself wearing a black bodysuit made by SKIMs. It’s no secret that Kim and Selena’s longtime friend Taylor Swift aren’t on the best of terms. Once the comments from fans came raging in, Selena quickly took down the photo and replaced it with a heartfelt post directed at Taylor expressing how grateful she is for their years of friendship.