Kourtney Kardashian’s Son Reign, 5, Strikes Adorable Poses In Front Of Their Massive Christmas Tree

Broadimage/Shutterstock
So much sass! Kourtney Kardashian’s adorable son, Reign, posed for the camera and gave a cheeky smile while sporting a plaid ensemble just days before the Christmas holiday!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 40, son, Reign, 5, looked cute as a button when he posed for his mom’s Instagram photo on Dec. 19. The five-year-old, whom Kourtney shares with her ex Scott Disick, 36, looked quite sassy, as he puckered his face for the camera. The little tyke was all decked out for the holiday, too, wearing red plaid pajamas, a red coat, red converse and a navy blue and red hat perfect for the festive — and chilly — time of year! Kourtney’s Christmas trees set up the perfect background for Reign’s impromptu photoshoot, as they were wholly decorated with blue and white ornaments and strung with white light! “ya feel me smoove ?!” Kourtney captioned the saucy snaps.

Reign has really been in the festive spirit and is so excited for Christmas! As evidence, Kourtney was so pleased to share another adorable video of Reign on Dec. 8, which showed the little one asking his Elf on the Shelf for a puppy for Christmas. In the clip, the four-year-old walked on over to the banister in his family’s house, seeing a note on the ground left there by his elf. From there, things only got cuter!

“Can I please have a lot of toys, and, like, a real dog?” Reign asked Santa’s little helper. After imploring the Elf for a four-legged friend, he went on to ask, “Can you please bring it tomorrow? I want to see it really bad.” Kourtney, totally amused by the situation, posed a question to her sweet little guy! While still filming Reign, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star asked him, “Ok, but what kind of dog do you want?” Reign, appearing a bit quizzical, at first, answered, “A little dog!” After the, clearly very important, conversation, Reign and his mom went back downstairs to count the days away until Christmas! “Talking to his elf before bed about what to go tell Santa last night at the North Pole,” the mom-of-three captioned the absolutely adorable video.

ya feel me smoove ?!

Kourtney is clearly ready to Reign in Christmas with her little one! Her five-year-old looks so excited and festive for the holiday and we cannot wait to see what she shares when Christmas comes in just a few days!