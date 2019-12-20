Kelly Rowland looked gorgeous in a plunging blouse & a sheer sequin midi skirt at the 2020 Miss America competition in Connecticut on Dec. 19.

Kelly Rowland, 38, looked just as good as the contestants at the 2020 Miss America pageant at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut on December 19. The singer was one of the three judges alongside Lauren Ash and Karamo, as she opted to wear a deep V-neck pink color-blocked blouse with a sheer black sequin skirt with a massive slit on the side, revealing her toned legs. Her peplum top had pink stripes and an insanely plunging neckline which showed off her bare chest.

Kelly cinched in her tiny waist with a thin black feather belt and topped her look off with dangling silver earrings that dropped down to her shoulders. As for her glam, she left her black hair down and parted in the middle in a sleek and straight bob. A sultry charcoal smokey eye with pink sparkles and a glossy nude lip completed her makeup for the evening.

Not only did Kelly look gorgeous in her sparkly pants, but the candidates also looked just as gorgeous in their dazzling looks in the evening wear competition. Miss Washington looked gorgeous in a rainbow sequin dress that was completely covered in chunky jewels, while Miss Massachusetts rocked an off-the-shoulder dress lined with jewels. From Miss Oklahoma to Miss Colorado, the ladies looked absolutely flawless in their sequin looks.

All of the ladies looked gorgeous at the 2020 Miss America pageant and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the fabulous photos from the event!