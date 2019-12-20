Video
Jennifer Hudson Belts ‘Respect’ In New Teaser For The Aretha Franklin Biopic — Watch

jennifer hudson aretha franklin teaser
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jennifer Hudson 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Jennifer Hudson pictured kissing Marlon Wayans during a scene at the "Respect" movie set in Harlem, Queens. Pictured: Jennifer Hudson and Marlon Wayans Ref: SPL5126829 061119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actress Jennifer Hudson and Marlon Wayans go for a romantic walk at night filming the Aretha Franklin biopic 'Respect' in Harlem in New York City Pictured: Jennifer Hudson,Marlon Wayans Ref: SPL5126775 051119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Oscar Winner Jennifer Hudson is seen for the first time portraying "The Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin as filming begins on the upcoming biopic titled "RESPECT" on location in Manhattan's Harlem Neighborhood. Jennifer was spotted filming with costar Marlon Wayans who will be playing her onscreen husband "Ted While". The scene took place in 1966 where Marlon is seen talking and collecting money from prostitutes while Jennifer looks on from a car, while later they both share a passionate kiss. 03 Nov 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Hudson.
Jennifer Hudson sounds exactly like iconic singer Aretha Franklin in the first teaser for the biopic coming to theaters in 2020! Watch the clip to ‘find out what it means to me!’

Jennifer Hudson, 38, is back in the spotlight in a major way! Just on the heels of her latest film Cats, the Oscar winner is making her way to the big screen in October 2020 with Respect, where she’ll play the incomparable Aretha Franklin and fans got their first look today! The film just released the latest teaser, where Jennifer, clad in a gold gown, belts out Aretha’s monumental tune “Respect.” Behind the Oscar winner appears the title of the movie, as Jennifer points her finger at an imaginary audience while holding her microphone. “Find out what it means,” the film’s tagline reads, before revealing the film will hit theaters in 2020.

For weeks, fans have been clamoring for more images and video of the forthcoming film, especially after photos from the set were released on Nov. 5. In the behind the scenes images, Jennifer looked exactly like the Queen of Soul, especially in her period piece clothes and hairdo. But it wasn’t just Jennifer who caught the eyes of fans. The star was sharing a scene with Marlon Wayans, 47, who portrays Aretha’s first husband, Ted White in the motion picture.

While her look was perfect, there’s no denying that Jennifer has the voice to really carry the film, as well. The singer and actress has become known for her truly incredible voice. Once a contestant on American Idol, Jennifer went on to star in Dream Girls in 2006 alongside the likes of Eddie Murphy, Jamie Foxx, and Beyonce. She won her very first Oscar for her performance in the film as Effie White, a role made famous by Jennifer Holliday on Broadway. Since that time, Jennifer returned to movie musicals with 2019’s Cats, where her rendition of Grizabella’s “Memory” was a true showstopper.

With the look down, and the voice to bring to life the songs Aretha made famous, Jennifer is poised to hit the big screen in 2020 as the Queen Of Soul with a verve all her own. Watch the teaser trailer above to get your first look!