Jennifer Hudson sounds exactly like iconic singer Aretha Franklin in the first teaser for the biopic coming to theaters in 2020! Watch the clip to ‘find out what it means to me!’

Jennifer Hudson, 38, is back in the spotlight in a major way! Just on the heels of her latest film Cats, the Oscar winner is making her way to the big screen in October 2020 with Respect, where she’ll play the incomparable Aretha Franklin and fans got their first look today! The film just released the latest teaser, where Jennifer, clad in a gold gown, belts out Aretha’s monumental tune “Respect.” Behind the Oscar winner appears the title of the movie, as Jennifer points her finger at an imaginary audience while holding her microphone. “Find out what it means,” the film’s tagline reads, before revealing the film will hit theaters in 2020.

For weeks, fans have been clamoring for more images and video of the forthcoming film, especially after photos from the set were released on Nov. 5. In the behind the scenes images, Jennifer looked exactly like the Queen of Soul, especially in her period piece clothes and hairdo. But it wasn’t just Jennifer who caught the eyes of fans. The star was sharing a scene with Marlon Wayans, 47, who portrays Aretha’s first husband, Ted White in the motion picture.

While her look was perfect, there’s no denying that Jennifer has the voice to really carry the film, as well. The singer and actress has become known for her truly incredible voice. Once a contestant on American Idol, Jennifer went on to star in Dream Girls in 2006 alongside the likes of Eddie Murphy, Jamie Foxx, and Beyonce. She won her very first Oscar for her performance in the film as Effie White, a role made famous by Jennifer Holliday on Broadway. Since that time, Jennifer returned to movie musicals with 2019’s Cats, where her rendition of Grizabella’s “Memory” was a true showstopper.

🎶 R-E-S-P-E-C-T 🎶 See and hear Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin. #RespectMovie in theaters 2020 ✨ pic.twitter.com/lRm7zEnEKN — RESPECT (@RespectMovie) December 20, 2019

With the look down, and the voice to bring to life the songs Aretha made famous, Jennifer is poised to hit the big screen in 2020 as the Queen Of Soul with a verve all her own. Watch the teaser trailer above to get your first look!