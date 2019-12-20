Farrah Abraham showed off her toned backside while receiving artificial fat injections at her physician’s office and shared the entire procedure on her Instagram account!

Farrah Abraham, 28, is letting her fans in on her biggest beauty secret! The 16 and Pregnant alum took to her Instagram account on Dec. 19 and posted a video that featured her receiving injections to her backside. Farrah, who was incredibly enthusiastic about being on the receiving end of the procedure, sported a gorgeous lime green lingerie bodysuit for her appointment, and even explained to her fans and followers the science and method behind the very minor surgery.

Speaking with her physician, whom she refers to as Doctor Heather, Farrah explained how the injections were “the best she’s ever had!” As an added bonus, her doctor explained that the injections build on “what’s already there,” simply enhancing her natural beauty. After explaining in detail the method she would administer, the video cut to Farrah receiving the shots to her backside. A fair warning for fans — the video isn’t for the faint of heart. But Farrah was incredibly pleased with the results!

As a fresh faced Farrah gave an inside look at her beauty regimen, her fashion choice was also a hot topic among her fans — and it’s one she’s rocked before. On Oct. 17, Farrah wre another bodysuit, this time in leopard print, while she was out enjoying some quality time with her gal pal, Jen Harley. Farrah stunned on the red carpet at Crazy Horse 3 with a black sheer trench coat covering a cleavage-baring, leopard bodysuit. She let her curly brown hair down and stepped out in open-toe ankle-hugging boots.

Farrah is clearly taking a break from the drama in her life for some relaxation and rejuvenation! Fans love getting an inside look into Farrah’s life, and they got just that with her latest Instagram!