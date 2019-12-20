Some of our favorite celebs geared up for the holidays when they looked gorgeous at a variety of events this week!

With the holidays right around the corner, some of our favorite stars stepped out looking festive in a slew of gorgeous looks this week. From Daisy Ridley, 27, to Taylor Swift, 30, we rounded up the top ten best dressed celebrities. Daisy has been around the world and back these past few weeks promoting her highly anticipated new film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hit theaters on December 20. The actress has been looking fabulous in a ton of outfits – from her sparkling white David Koma Spring 2020 ensemble at the Tokyo film premiere in Japan on Dec. 11 to our favorite look from her which was her royal blue Vivienne Westwood Couture gown at the Star Wars London premiere on Dec. 18. Daisy looked stunning in a royal blue velvet, skintight midi dress with a sheer strapless corset bodice and a tight pencil skirt with a huge poofy skirt on the sides. She topped her look off with a pair of black pointed Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps.

Taylor has also been slaying her looks from Jingle Ball to the premiere of Cats and we loved her gown at the Cats premiere in NYC on Dec. 18. She opted to wear a strapless red patterned satin Oscar de la Renta gown covered in a gorgeous floral jacquard print. She topped her regal look off with Maxior earrings and a Borgioni ring.

Kim Kardashian, 39, showed off her famously curvy figure when she donned a skintight white Rick Owens gown on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Dec. 17. The sleeveless dress was cinched in by a corset at her tiny waist while the mock neck bodice was tight. She topped her look off with a pair of clear PVC Yeezy slip-on mules.

Another one of our favorite looks came from Kelly Rowland, 38, looked gorgeous when she was a judge at the 2020 Miss America pageant at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut on December 19. She opted to wear a deep V-neck pink color-blocked blouse with a sheer black sequin skirt with a massive slit on the side, revealing her toned legs. Her peplum top had pink stripes and an insanely plunging neckline which showed off her bare chest.

There were so many gorgeous looks this week and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!