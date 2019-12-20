Cynthia Bailey, 52, Sizzles In A Glittery Dress With A Very High Slit — See Pic

Cynthia Bailey showed off her heart ‘of gold’ and was positively glowing in a gorgeous gown she sported in her latest post on social media and fans loved it!

Cynthia Bailey, 52, got glam in gold on Dec. 19 and flaunted her incredible look on Instagram! In a boomerang image posted to her social media account, Cynthia looked absolutely spectacular in a glimmering gold gown with a dramatic slit to show off both of her toned legs. The dress totally fit the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s body perfectly, cinching her waist and showing off her best assets. Cynthia accessorized the look with hoop earrings and strappy heels, while her hair and makeup looked quite classic — her hair featured soft waves flowing down her back. “💛 of gold✨,” she captioned the glowing, moving image.

Fans adored the snap, leaving a string of comments for Cynthia to read including, “you look amazing!! You’re my favorite housewife, especially this season,” “Beautiful,” and finally “Hello #gorgeous!” But for Cynthia’s followers who keep up with her on social media, this latest post was nothing new to the stunning images she regularly shares.

In a completely different look, Cynthia went all natural on Dec. 4, flaunting her natural beauty with a make-up free selfie, which showed off her natural hair. Cynthia gazed at the camera, while seemingly laying down with her facial features at the forefront of the image. And the close-up was close to perfect! Cynthia’s natural curls cascaded down her face, while her makeup-free skin vibrantly was shown for all of her fans to see! “Healthy skin is always in,” the reality TV star captioned the snap, followed by a slew of hashtags, which included “healthy skin care,” “spa day,” and “self care.”

Cynthia is always showing off different ways that she either cares for herself or celebrates her beauty and fans love to see it! Taking a break from the drama of her life, Cynthia looked absolutely glamorous in gold. With the holidays just around the corner, we cannot wait to see what she fashions next!