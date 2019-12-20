‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Explained: Major Deaths, Rey’s Identity, The Ending & More

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ featured so many epic twists and turns. Rey’s true identity was finally revealed but not everyone made it out alive. HL is breaking down the biggest moments. Spoilers ahead!

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker being the final film in the Skywalker saga, there were so many questions to be answered. Some of these answers stem from The Force Awakens, while others came up in The Last Jedi. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker answered many of the burning questions in a number of big reveals. But the movie wasn’t just about getting answers to past questions. The Rise of Skywalker featured a number of jaw-dropping deaths and one return no one saw coming.

And then there’s that ending. The Rise of Skywalker is the last chapter in the Skywalker saga, so it was imperative for the movie to end on a memorable note. The movie does that and more. The ending truly brings the saga full circle. Here’s a breakdown of the key moments in The Rise of Skywalker.

*Rey is a Palpatine.

One of the biggest questions among Star Wars fans since 2015 has been: who are Rey’s parents? While Kylo Ren told Rey that her parents abandoned her and they were no one, that wasn’t necessarily the case. Rey’s parents were forced to leave her because they were being targeted by Palpatine. Why? Because Rey is Palpatine’s granddaughter. Kylo tells Rey that her father was the son of the Emperor. Palpatine’s master plan includes having Rey kill him so that he and the other Sith who lived on through him can rule through her.

*Rey kills Palpatine.

After Palpatine sucks the life out of her and Kylo, Rey begins to hear the voices of past Jedis. Those voices include Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Yoda, and more. Rey gathers her strength and attacks Palpatine’s Force lightning with Luke and Leia’s lightsabers. She successfully kills Palpatine and saves the galaxy. However, she dies as well.

*Leia dies.

Just when it seems all hope is lost, Leia tries one last time to get through to her son. She uses her life force to reach out to Kylo as he’s fighting Rey. This time, Kylo doesn’t push his mother away. During this moment, Rey fatally stabs him with a lightsaber. But she just can’t let him die. As she heals him, an exhausted Leia dies.

*Han Solo returns (and Ben Solo).

After the moment with Leia, Kylo sees a vision of his father. Kylo gets the forgiveness he’s been seeking and Han gives his son the encouragement to leave the Dark Side and embrace his true identity. After Han’s pep talk, Ben Solo returns.

*Kylo and Rey kiss and he dies after saving her.

Kylo, now in Ben Solo mode, manages to resurrect Rey by using his life force to heal her. This ends up killing him in return. Just before he fades away into the Force, Kylo and Rey stare lovingly into each other’s eyes. “Ben,” she says to him. They share a kiss, giving Reylo shippers the moment they’ve been waiting for.

*Rey takes the Skywalker name.

At the end of the film, Rey travels to Tatooine. She takes both Luke and Leia’s lightsabers and buries them in the sand. She turns on her new lightsaber, which features a yellow beam. A lady soon comes up to her and asks, “What’s your name?” Rey responds, “Rey.” The woman isn’t satisfied with that answer. “Rey who?” the woman asks. When Rey looks on in the distance, she sees Luke and Leia watching over her as Force ghosts. She turns back to the woman and replies, “Skywalker.” Rey’s blood may be Palpatine blood, but she’s a Skywalker at heart.