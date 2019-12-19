‘To All The Boys’ Sequel Trailer: Peter & John Ambrose Fight For Lara Jean’s Love

Peter Kavinsky has some competition! The first trailer for ‘To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ has been released and John Ambrose is ready to steal Lara Jean’s heart.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is one of the most highly-anticipated rom-coms of 2020. Fans have been waiting for the first trailer for the Netflix sequel and the footage doesn’t disappoint. Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky are back and more in love than ever. They’re no longer pretending to be a couple. They’re a full-blown couple. As their relationship progresses, Lara Jean will be facing her official firsts with Peter and will be leaning on sisters Kitty and Margot, Chris, and a new confidant named Stormy.

But it’s not all sunshine and roses for Lara Jean and Peter. John Ambrose, another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, comes back into her life and brings up old feelings. John Ambrose is played by the dashing Jordan Fisher. Lara Jean must confront her first real dilemma: Can she love two boys at the same time? This love triangle is about to get INTENSE!

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are back as our beloved Lara Jean and Peter. Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett and Madeleine Arthur are returning as well. Holland Taylor will be playing Stormy. Ross Butler joins the cast as Trevor. Before the trailer was released, the cast began dropping cryptic teases on social media. “you feeding us tomorrow?” Jordan tweeted. Janel wrote, “I heard something fun is coming tomorrow…

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is based on Jenny Han’s 2015 novel P.S. I Still Love You. The movie will begin streaming on Netflix starting Feb. 12, 2020. (P.S. Lara Jean’s story isn’t over after P.S. I Love You. There’s still Always and Forever, Lara Jean!)