The ‘Cats’ cast belted out an acoustic remix of one of the film’s biggest showstoppers, ‘Memory’ on ‘The Tonight Show’, and it’s mesmerizing. Watch Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and more kill the powerful rendition.

It’s Cats like you’ve never heard it before. The cast of the brand new Andrew Lloyd Webber adaptation visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on December 18 to sing one of the show’s (and now movie’s) most iconic numbers: “Memory”. Jimmy Fallon and The Roots did their Classroom Instruments segment on the episode with a twist, using things they “found in an alley,” like garbage can lids, milk bottles, coffee cans, cat food cans, and a beaten up xylophone to remix the showtune with the help of some of the movie’s biggest stars: Taylor Swift, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Francesca Hayward, and, of course, Jennifer Hudson. Watch it above!

Jimmy started off the acoustic version of the Broadway hit, giving it to Taylor for the second verse. She looked beautiful in a silk dress and her signature red lipstick as she sang and played a milk bottle. Another talent we didn’t know about! The video then pans to the rest of the singers, like Jason showing off his vibrato (not the other thing he’s famous for right now), James and Francesca singing sweetly — and Jennifer belting her heart out. It’s clear why this is her song in Cats, and the way that her co-stars admire her is so apparent. If you’re able to pull your attention away from Jennifer and her gorgeous voice, you can see Taylor in the background practically swooning over her.

Jennifer just performed “Memory” the day prior during The Voice finale. Wearing a black, strapless gown, standing in a spotlight and surrounded by fog, she was simply breathtaking. There wasn’t a sound in the audience as she sang passionately.

Cats premieres December 20, 2019.