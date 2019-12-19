Heiress Harris couldn’t have looked cuter while posing with her grandmother, Dianne Cottle-Pope, for a sweet photo on Instagram, where the tiny tot fashioned a blue dress just like Elsa from the ‘Frozen’ movies!

Heiress Harris, 3, should add the title Princess to her name! The adorable three-year-old, and daughter of T.I., 39, and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 44, looked so cute on Dec. 18 when she posed for the camera dressed up as Elsa from the Frozen films. In the pic posted to Instagram, Heiress looked positively perfect in her cute little blue dress standing in front of a Christmas in the festively themed snap. Heiress stood next to her maternal grandmother, Tiny’s mom Dianne Cottle-Pope, who beamed while standing next to her granddaughter. “My Rock Lady Di and My Sunshine,” Tiny added the caption on the photo. It was such a sweet moment, but Heiress has never been short on them!

Heiress is often captured in her adorable moments, much like on Sept. 4! The toddler was seen singing along to her mom’s single “I F****n <3 U” in a video posted by Tiny’s makeup artist, Latasha Wright, just a few months ago. Heiress knew practically every word to her mom’s catchy tune, and even had the perfect gestures to go along with the song’s message. Latisha took the selfie-video of the duo singing together, who were on the side of the stage while Tiny performed. Latisha, who is also a close friend of Tiny’s, sweetly encouraged Heiress in the video, complimenting the tot by saying, “good singing!”

And she really does have some pipes! Heiress’ singing talent was so prolific, in fact, that the toddler decided she could jump in to sing backup for her mom. On Nov. 21, Heiress ecstatically filled in for a backup singer who had to take a rain check from Tiny‘s rehearsal for her R&B Rewind Concert Series show. Stage fright isn’t even a question for Heiress, who was so confident singing along with her mom. The tot expressively sang into her mic alongside Tiny’s seasoned background singers and dancers during a run-through of Tiny’s new song, “I F****n <3 you,” the same tune she sang along to in September!

Naturally, it was a show stopping moment! Heiress clearly has a knack for performing, just as much as she has a flair for fashion. The three-year-old looked so sweet in her Elsa get-up and we cannot wait to see more of her as the holidays approach!