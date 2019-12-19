Sofia Vergara Meets With ‘AGT’ Execs To Replace Gabrielle Union After Controversial Firing

Sofia Vergara may be headed to the judge’s chair on ‘America’s Got Talent’ after Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were fired from the show after 1 season, a new report claims! The actress reportedly met with NBC execs for 2 hours on Dec. 18.

America’s Got Talent appears to be moving fast to replace its two new judge’s spots. Sofia Vergara met with show executives for two hours on Wednesday, according to TMZ, which sites sources close to the situation. Despite being a reported 20 minutes late, Sofia wowed those in attendance at the meeting, including NBC Entertainment President Paul Telegdy and members of Fremantle, which produces AGT, sources say.

AGT was a “top of mind” topic at the meeting, TMZ reports. However, Sofia was reportedly on hand to discuss a number of potential opportunities, including dramas and a possible Spanish language project, as NBC also owns Telemundo. HollywoodLife reached out to America’s Got Talent, as well as a representative for Sofia Vergara.

As previously reported, former judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were not invited back for the next installment of AGT. Both the actress and dancer served as judges for one season, alongside show creator Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

The L.A.’s Finest L.A.’s Finest star recently spoke at an event in New York City, in which she made headlines for career advice she gave to black women.

“Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid. Don’t allow them to call you angry. When somebody else is saying the same thing, it’s called passion,” Gabrielle said. “It is scary. It is terrifying and there is a chance you might lose your job — perhaps I speak from experience, but you have do what you can when you are in those rooms — all skin folk ain’t kinfolk.”