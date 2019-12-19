Royalty Brown, 5, Does Yoga In Adorable Video After Dad Chris Welcomes Her Baby Brother

At just five years old, Royalty Brown is already a yoga pro — and she proved it in a new video posted to her Instagram page on Dec. 18!

Royalty Brown, 5, has a wide range of hobbies, and it looks like yoga is her newest interest. The five-year-old’s mom, Nia Guzman, shared a new video to Royalty’s Instagram page on Dec. 18, in which the little one is showing off her yoga moves while watching a how-to video for kids. It appears that the video was posted to promote an app called Ninja Focus, which helps kids perfect yoga poses and learn the basics of the meditation technique.

Even if this was for a possible sponsorship, though, Royalty seemed super into what she was doing in the video! She showed off a variety of poses, both sitting down and standing up, and seemed calm and relaxed as she did it. It’s not easy to get five-year-olds to sit still long enough for something like a calming yoga video, but Royalty was a total pro. She followed the instructions on the screen and looked like a complete natural.

This new video comes just shy of one month after Royalty’s dad, Chris Brown, welcomed his second child (and Royalty’s half brother), Aeko Brown, on Nov. 20. It’s unclear if Royalty has met Chris’s baby with Ammika Harris at this time, but she’s already proven that she has what it takes to be a big sister — her mom, Nia, gave birth to Royalty’s half-sister earlier this year.

Nia is often sharing photos of Royalty doting on her little sister, and we know she’ll be the same great big sis to Aeko, as well. Maybe she can even teach him some yoga one day?!