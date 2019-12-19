Vicki Gunvalson Refuses To Say 1 Nice Thing About Braunwyn Windham-Burke: ‘I Do Not Like That Girl’

Vicki Gunvalson had nothing nice to say about ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ newbie Braunwyn Windham-Burke on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ but did manage to say something sweet about one of her biggest enemies.

History is repeating itself again. Vicki Gunvalson, 57, is known for not taking a liking to many of the new girls during their debut seasons on RHOC. She’s definitely kept that tradition going with rookie Braunwyn Windham-Burke, 41, as she gave her the cold shoulder during most of season 14 and even called her “Brown Wind” behind her back. Ouch! Nothing has changed since filming has stopped, at least on Vicki’s end, as the “OG of the OC” continued her dislike of the mother-of-seven during WWHL on December 18 alongside fellow Real Housewives Margaret Josephs, 52, and Brandi Redmond, 41. Host Andy Cohen, 50, brought out The Shady Elf who took turns asking each of the women something, you guessed it, super shady for them to answer. “Vickiiiiiiii!,” the animated elf began. “Can you say three nice things about Braunwyn?”

Vicki looked puzzled for a second, which made the audience laugh with delight, before coming to the conclusion that she simply could not say anything sweet about the bubbly blonde. “I can’t!” she exclaimed. “I do not like that girl!” Braunwyn responded by tweeting, “Vicki, if it’s your show why aren’t you holding an orange?” referring to the fact that the mother-of-two was demoted to a friend role this season.

There was a surprising moment that happened during WWHL where Vicki did say some very nice things about her former friend turned arch nemesis Kelly Dodd, 43. A caller asked the same question the shady elf did where they wanted her to name three nice things about the Positive Beverage founder. Vicki easily answered this question by saying that Kelly is a great cook and really knows how to “whoop it up”!

Part one of the RHOC reunion aired right before WWHL on Tuesday where it was a full out brawl between Vicki and Kelly with Andy playing the role of awkward host in the middle. The name hurling, which has been going on for quite sometime now between these two, continued with each of them getting digs at one another about their professional aspirations, looks and more.

Hang tight y’all, cuz there might be some type miracle happening in the upcoming episodes. “There was a lot of screaming and finger pointing involved by both, however, everyone was surprised as they hugged at the end of the night,” a source close to the situation tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Everyone in the entire cast was shocked to see this happen.”