Eminem and Nick Cannon’s feud just took a turn. In his third diss track, ‘The Invitation: Canceled,’ Nick references Eminem’s own music and even calls him the ‘KKK of his generation.’

Things are getting a lot more intense in the feud between Nick Cannon, 39, and Eminem, 47. In its latest development, Nick released a third diss track on Dec. 19 where he calls out Eminem’s references to black women in his songs. The lyrics of the latest track also include Eminem’s own words, including specific lyrics that Nick pulled where the Detroit rapper talks about women by using incredibly derogatory terms. “You might win some, but you just lost one,” Nick raps on the track. He also had a scathing message for Eminem, saying “You’re the KKK of this generation.” Not only was that jab featured in the song, Nick also claimed that Eminem treated members of the black community like “indentured slaves.” Yikes! Suffice it to say, this is probably the most intense diss yet.

This entire feud has gone from a simmer to a searing boil with each new diss track. It started when Eminem reiterated his contested relationship with Nick’s former wife, Mariah Carey, rapping in a track on his new album Family Ties, “Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/But that other dude’s whipped, that p***y got him neutered.” He also took the opportunity to take a dig at Nick! “Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do S*it/I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick.”

From there, Nick responded by dropping two diss tracks. The first one got particularly personal on Dec. 9 when Nick made reference to Eminem’s 23-year-old daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers. “Call Kim, somebody get Hailey and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby,” Nick rapped in the song, referring to Eminem’s ex Kimberly Anne “Kim” Scott, whom the rapper, born Marshall Mathers, was married to twice.

The beef has gotten so harsh, in fact, that some unlikely players have gotten involved. 50 Cent made his support for Eminem very clear, when he posted on Instagram an image on Dec. 10, which featured the caption, “don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM. He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherf**ker come close to beating him man. 😠hey Nick that sh*t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!” The feud is continuing to get far more intense, and one thing is definitely for sure — it won’t be over any time soon.