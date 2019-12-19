Miley Cyrus Jokes About Her Short Marriage With Liam Hemsworth, 4 Months After Split

Miley Cyrus made a not-so-subtle jab at her former husband, Liam Hemsworth, when she joked on artist Matty Mo’s Instagram account about her short-lived marriage!

There’s a new chapter in the Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, 29, saga. The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 27, seemingly took a stab at her previous partner on artist Matty Mo‘s Instagram account on Dec. 18. Matty recently updated his bio to “Getting married to @mileycyrus in 2020,” and the singer took notice. In cheeky and slightly scathing fashion, Miley commented on the proposal, saying, “It probably won’t last long.” She also added a ring emoji, before sharing, “But always down to try, You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Unbeknownst to Miley, Matty commented back to a follower by typing, “I’m def making her sign a prenuptial.” Yikes!

While the dig could have been a self deprecating knock on herself, it doesn’t look good for her former husband either. But it hasn’t been the first time she’s seemingly shaded her ex. Miley went live on Instagram for an hour on Oct. 20, and at the very end, her boyfriend of two months, Cody Simpson, 22, joined in. In the midst of their flirting, Miley made it clear just how into Cody she was by throwing some shade at her ex and every other guy she’s ever dated. “There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up,” Miley told her fans. “You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with d***s out there, you just gotta find them. You gotta find a d*** who’s not a d***. I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but that’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d***s. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

But Miley has been on the receiving end of some shade, as well. And from Liam’s own family! The Hunger Games star’s own sister-in-law, Elsa Pataky, 43, who is married to Chris Hemsworth, 36, spoke very protectively of Liam, saying, “My brother-in-law, well…After a relationship that you’ve dedicated ten years to, he’s a little bit down, but he’s coping well. He’s a strong boy and he deserves the best, I think he deserves much better,” Elsa candidly revealed on Nov. 21 in Madrid for the launch of the Christmas campaign of lingerie brand Women’s Secret.

Of course, Miley merely shrugged off the comments, with a source sharing EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that she “knows the truth about her relationship [with Liam] and what went down between them.” As fans know, the former couple met on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song and had an on-again, off-agin relationship for years. It wasn’t until December 2018 when things seemingly settled down, as the pair got married in an intimate ceremony on Dec. 23. But only months later, the two would go on to announce their split in August. Since then, Miley has had a whirlwind relationship with Kaitlynn Carter, which fizzled out in September, and is currently dating Cody. Clearly, though, Miley is still working on moving on and entering 2020 with a clean slate.