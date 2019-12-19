Mariah Carey Admits ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Classic Song ‘Irritated’ Her When She First Recorded It

Mariah Carey got very candid during her Throw It Back interview with Billboard and shared her surprising initial thoughts about her classic holiday tune!

It’s not Christmas with Mariah Carey‘s hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and the singer took a look back at her 90’s song! “This is so festive,” Mariah shared listening to and watching the song’s music video. “You can’t say it’s not festive.” As she lip synced along to the tune, Mariah did admit there were some elements of the hit she wasn’t particularly a fan of. “I don’t love every shot in this video,” she confessed. Unbeknownst to some fans, there were also other qualities Mariah didn’t initially like either! Aside from the video, the Grammy winner also sat for an interview with Billboard Magazine, where she explained, “Originally, I would just nitpick ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.’ Not about the song itself, but about the vocal: ‘Why didn’t I fix this? Why didn’t I do that?'” Mariah even candidly confessed that elements of the song “would irritate me.”

However, she’s totally changed her tune over the years when it comes to the song! “Now I just live with it and love it.” But, of course, there’s a lot more to love of the song than the video! Mariah went on to share in the video, “It’s the first Christmas song I ever wrote and it makes me happy every single year.” For Mariah, the song renews just how special it truly is with each new holiday season. “When people tell me that I’m a part of their holiday celebrations and that I have been part of their holiday memories…when I meet little kids and they’re singing the song to me and they’re, like, four-years-old it’s the most incredible feeling ever!”

While Mariah did find more to be slightly ‘irritated’ about with her other songs, and did admit she would ‘nitpick’ elements throughout her career, it’s clear that “All I Want For Christmas Is You” holds a special place in her heart. And she proved it again this year! On Nov. 1, just hours after Halloween had officially come to pass, Mariah posted the best video on her Twitter page to ring in the holiday season. At exactly 12:01 am, Mariah posted her first video, which featured the singer falling asleep in her bed while still decked out in her sexy rockstar Halloween costume.

The camera zoomed in on her phone, capturing the time changing from 11:59 pm on Oct. 31, to 12:00 am on Nov. 1. As soon as the clock turned, Mariah got a call from none other than Kris Kringle himself! “Santa?” Mariah said as she answered the call, in full Christmas pajamas, before declaring, “It’s time!” And soon, her unforgettable tune started to play! Now that the holidays are in full swing, we just cannot wait to listen to Mariah’s hit on our holiday playlist!