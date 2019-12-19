Lizzo Gets Into Heated Twitter Feud With Tomi Lahren Over Trump’s Impeachment — See Tweets

Tomi Lahren got shut down by Lizzo in a Twitter fight about Donald Trump’s impeachment, telling the conservative pundit that ‘people like you’ fuel hatred in the United States.

Right-wing pundit Tomi Lahren picked a fight with Lizzo on Twitter on December 18, after the “Jerome” singer tweeted about Donald Trump‘s impeachment. Lizzo made a joke after the historic moment, resurfacing her tweet from September 24 that just reads “IMPEACHMENT”. She added: “This aged well.” The First Thoughts host tried to use Lizzo’s own music against her, replying, “Well @realDonaldTrumpis still your president. Truth hurts. #KAG2020” The feud was on. Lizzo responded, “The only thing that hurts is this country is divided by hatred fueled from people like you.. why don’t u do better and give ya boy some advice on telling the truth, he’s gonna need it.”

Tomi lashed out: “Hatred? This whole witch hunt was fueled by hatred from the Left, from those who can’t stand the fact the country is soaring under this president. You don’t have to like or support,” she tweeted. Lizzo got the last word, though. She tweeted, “Anyways, I’m having a great day! The Fox Nation commentator, who previously worked for Glenn Beck‘s TheBlaze, has a long history of trying to fight with liberal celebrities, like Jay-Z, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj. Tomi tweeted at Cardi on January 20, “Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020.”

Cardi fired back, saying Tomi is “blinded by racism” and a “sheep.” Cardi responded by saying Tomi is “blinded with racism” and accused her of being a “sheep” no matter “how educated or smart” she is. The “I Like It” rapper also threatened to “dog walk” Tomi, which promptly shut her up.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on both articles: Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress. The impeachment was the result of Trump’s attempt to coerce the president of Ukraine into finding information about his 2020 opponent, Joe Biden, in exchange for US military aid to the country. The matter now goes to a Senate trial, where senators will now determine if Trump should be removed from office.