Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Her Christmas Tree & Holiday Decor After Kim’s Were Dissed Online

Kylie Jenner’s Christmas tree was so gigantic, it called for a crew to set up! The rest of her holiday decorations were more modest, and the billionaire admitted she bought many of her festive pieces from Target.

Kylie Jenner’s Christmas tree looks like it was plucked right from the North Pole. The 22-year-old billionaire continued her tradition of installing gargantuan Christmas trees for the 2019 holiday season, and revealed her newest entry on her Instagram Story on Dec. 18! After setting up a golden tree in 2018, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO did a 180 by opting for a classic green tree with frosted branches this year. As far as Christmas trees go, this was still far from the status quo, given the tree’s dozens of golden lights and its bewildering size (the tree soared past the second level of Kylie’s Hidden Hills mansion, which is already vast itself). Such a tree required a team — at least four assistants, who could be seen in the video on Kylie’s Instagram Story.

“The process…we’re testing!” Kylie said in the video, and revealed that one of her Christmas tree assistants was none other than the artistic director for the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and the luxury hotel’s location in Beverly Hills. “Jeff Leatham over here making magic,” Kylie said, pointing her camera at the man with the prestigious background in decor who’s also a renown floral designer and has been the KarJenners’ go-to holiday decor expert!

Kylie said she decided on “white ornaments this year,” and also revealed larger-than-life bubble ornaments that had yet to be hung up. The makeup mogul was iffy towards them. “But I think I like just the small [ornaments],” she said in her video.

If you thought Jennifer Garner's "aggressive" Christmas tree was massive, wait until you see what's in Kylie Jenner's house. https://t.co/9lnknNHtwn pic.twitter.com/7iuxHZeYUH — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 19, 2019

Kylie debuted a different Christmas tree in her YouTube vlog shared on Dec. 14, a much more scaled-down version of the one you see above. Instead of faux snow, the tree was adorned with red and green ornaments, and that holiday cheer was matched in the rest of the heavily-decorated room of her mansion!

Amid the festive props was a Christmas-themed village with reindeer and a toy car, and Kylie made a surprising confession about the setup. “I’m pretty sure I got this from Target. I got most of my stuff from Target,” one of the richest people in America said. It’s true — the decorations included an Advent calendar and snow globe from the affordable retailer! The decor delighted Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster, 1, who even instructed her mom to hug one of the Santa Claus statues in the room.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian’s more experimental decor in her Hidden Hills home wasn’t so well received. Fans compared the Whoville-inspired figures in her home to “tampons” and more, which led Kylie’s older sister to defend her unique decorations on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.