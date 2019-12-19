See Pic
Kourtney Kardashian Looks Hotter Than Ever Cozying Up Next To Her Fireplace In Just A Coat

Kourtney Kardashian heated up our Instagram feeds with her latest picture, and not just because it was taken by a fireplace! The Poosh boss only wore a fur-lined coat in her steamy photo.

You can thank Kourtney Kardashian, 40, for warming up your chilly winter afternoon. The Poosh blogger appeared to only be wearing a coat — sans pants — while crouching by the fireplace, and shared the resulting seductive photo to Instagram on Dec. 19! This wasn’t your average winter coat, either.

Kourt looked ready to retreat into a posh Aspen cabin in her longline camel coat lined with fluffy wool, the perfect outerwear to complement her sleek black tresses. Borrowing a line from Michael Bublé’s “The Christmas Song,” Kourtney captioned the picture, “chestnuts roasting on an open fire.”

Consider this Kourtney’s way of celebrating Christmas. Each KarJenner sister has her own unique way of celebrating the holiday — for Kylie Jenner, that’s erecting Christmas trees that stand at about 20 feet tall in her mansion! And then there’s Kim Kardashian, who insists on lining the hallways of her Hidden Hills home with avant-garde figurines inspired by Dr. Seuss’s funky Whoville village. Kourtney falls somewhere in between, since the Christmas trees seen in a Dec. 19 post of her son Reign, 5, were nothing too wild — you know, the type you’d expect to see in any high-class department store.

chestnuts roasting on an open fire

We’d now like to know Younes Bendjima’s reaction to the gorgeous post above! Kourtney was seen with the handsome 26-year-old model, who also happens to be the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s ex, at Disneyland on Dec. 17. Onlookers claimed the exes engaged in some PDA, according to TMZ, and the surprise outing comes after Kourtney and Younes also reunited to party at a club in Miami during Art Basel on Dec. 5. While the official status of their relationship remains unclear, their hangouts have of course reignited rumors of a romantic reunion.