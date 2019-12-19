Kim Kardashian Reveals Mom Kris Jenner Keeps Her Own Wax Figure Creepily In Her House

Kim Kardashian showed off Kris Jenner’s wax figure that was chilling right in the middle of her home in a video YOU HAVE TO SEE to believe!

“Oh my god what is that? That is so funny!”, Kim Kardashian, 39, exclaimed as she approached her mother Kris Jenner‘s wax figure during their holiday party on December 18. Kris, 64, may have done this for the shock value as the wax figure was legit hanging out on a chair next to her indoor bar. “Kim is going upstairs to get me something and I just want to see what she’s going to think,” the momager giggled in the background of the clip. Mission accomplished! “Oh my god this is so crazy and real!”, the KKW founder continued. “Who made this for you?” Kris then brought on the jokes as Kim stared at her faux mother in awe, saying, “Well its so you can visit with me and not have to listen to me talk to you.” LOL!

Kris later revealed that Hollywood Wax Museum was the one to make a lifelike version of her. They chose to dress her in an all-black ensemble that included a sparkly jacket and undershirt. “INSANE! INSANE!” the mother-of-four said as she continued to gawk at the figure. They also did a spot on job by creating her signature short haircut and her face that looked identical to the longtime reality star.

Kim posted a separate video where she gave fans an up close and personal look of her fake mom. “I literally knew I was coming up here and I still got startled seeing this,” she revealed. “You guys have no idea how real this looks. Like it’s insane.”

She continued, “It’s wearing her favorite Dolce tux, but like you guys, like it’s exact down to the little mark she has. Like everything about it you guys this is her exact hairline. Like I can’t even tell you how creepy and amazing this is.”

Kim wasn’t the only one chilling with Kris’ wax figure during the party. Chrissy Teigen, 34, also looked on in amazement while the KUWTK star filmed in the background in one of her Instagram Stories. “OK Chrissy is obsessed with me, truly,” she said. “She’s staring at me… but it’s not even me!”