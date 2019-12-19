Kendall Jenner also spilled the tea about her favorite things to do in bed, go-to snacks and what she’s currently watching!

Kendall Jenner just revealed her biggest turn on! The 24-year-old model appeared in a seven minute video for Calvin Klein underwear — wearing none other than the brand’s classic gray bra and panties — and didn’t waste any time confirming what she’s looking for in a future partner. “Someone who is confident, and I really like a witty person,” the brunette confirmed. “Someone who can make me laugh. The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are. I think the better.” The video, shot in New York, was part of a new “In Bed With” campaign launched by the iconic brand.

The CK spokesperson didn’t stop there, also adding her biggest turn-offs! “I guess someone who’s too filtered, someone who is trying to be something they are not or is trying to prove something,” she added. Part way through the revealing video, her close friend Travis Bennett — also known as Yung Taco of Odd Future — waltzed in with a box of pizza. “He was a fan of me,” Kendall spilled, adding the two’s relationship started via Instagram DMs. “I called him on his birthday as a favor to a friend. A few weeks later, me and Kylie [Jenner] were in Hollywood. He was like ‘we’re at Chick-Fil-A. Come hang out.’ Since then, we’ve all been best friends.”

Though she’s photographed all over the world at some of the world’s most glamorous soirees, it turns out Kendall is somewhat of a “grandma” (her word, not ours): “If I’m not going out, if I’m not having dinner with anyone, I’m probably in bed by 10 p.m.,” she revealed, adding that her friends make fun of her for the early bedtime! It turns out her favorite thing to do in bed is pretty low-key, too. “Probably just chill out, watch Disney+ or Apple TV or Netflix or something And literally just eat food and do nothing,” she laughed, adding that cookies and ice cream are go-to bedroom snack (um, ours too). When it comes to movies, the model had a pretty classic selection of faves, including Step Brothers, Bridesmaids and Marley & Me.

Although Kendall still appears on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the model has been notoriously quiet about her love life! The model is reportedly hanging out with ex Ben Simmons again, popping up at his games in Philadelphia on Dec. 16! The pair were initially linked in 2018, but called things off in May 2019. Last fall, Kendall was also seen making out with Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s younger brother Anwar, 20, but he’s since gotten serious with Dua Lipa, 24.