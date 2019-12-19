The December Democratic Debate: Everything You Need To Know About Last Debate Of 2019

Watch the December 19 Democratic debate, the last of 2019, to see top candidates like Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg vie for the presidency. Here’s all the info you need before the debate begins.

The day after President Donald Trump became the third president in United States history to be impeached , the Democratic presidential candidates are back onstage TONIGHT, December 19, for another debate. All seven qualifying candidates previously boycotted the event amid a labor dispute at Loyola Marymount University (the venue) between UNITE HERE Local 11, the union representing over 150 cooks, dishwashers, servers, and cashiers at the university, and the food service subcontracting firm Sodexo. After several days of negotiations and the involvement of the DNC, the dispute was settled, and the 2020 hopefuls are ready to participate.

With stricter criteria to qualify for the debate (during which Trump’s impeachment will likely be a hot topic), we’ve now whittled down the field to just seven candidates onstage, this time debating in Los Angeles, California. The debate, held at Loyola Marymount University, is co-hosted by PBS and POLITICO. The programming begins at 8:00pm ET, and will broadcast live on PBS, CNN, and CNN International. Moderating the debate are PBS NewsHour journalists Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz, and Yamiche Alcindor, along with POLTICO’s Tim Alberta.

The following candidates have qualified for the December 19 debate:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

Businessman Tom Steyer

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Businessman Andrew Yang

Eight other candidates are still in the 2020 race, but will not be on the debate stage. Some haven’t even qualified for any of the debates, by the way. Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam, who never campaigned and received $5 in donations this quarter, has finally dropped out. Former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak has also ended his campaign.

The remaining candidates are:

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

Montana Governor Steve Bullock

Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro

Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick

Author Marianne Williamson

Tune in next month, on January 14, for the first Democratic debate of 2020, which will likely happen amongst the Senate impeachment trial. The debate stage will likely be less crowded, with increasingly stricter qualifications. December 26 is also the deadline to drop out of the presidential race without their name appearing on the primary ballots.