Hailey Baldwin Shows Love For Taylor Swift’s Movie ‘Cats’ Despite Her Feud With Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber isn’t on the best terms with one of the stars of ‘Cats’ — Taylor Swift — but that isn’t stopping his wife, Hailey Baldwin, from raving about the film!

Hailey Baldwin cannot WAIT to see the movie Cats. “My Christmas gift from the universe is the release of @catsmovie,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Dec. 18. She also shared a photo of the song she was listening to at the moment, which was the iconic track, “Memory,” sung by Jennifer Hudson in the film. Hailey didn’t explain why she is so particularly excited about this movie coming out, but when she does go to see it on the big screen, she’ll come face-to-face with one of her husband, Justin Bieber’s, nemeses’, Taylor Swift.

Although Taylor only has a small part as Bombalaurina in Cats, she’s one of the most buzzed about actors in the star-studded flick. Of course, Taylor and Justin have quite a long history. The two were actually friends back in the day, and she brought him out as a surprise concert guest during her Speak Now tour in 2011. However, Justin had a complicated relationship with Taylor’s BFF, Selena Gomez, and by the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, Tay made it clear that she was sick of it — when she saw the two kissing backstage, she was caught sticking her tongue out!

Over the following years, as Justin broke Selena’s heart more than once, it became clear that the friendship between Taylor and Justin was no more. However, their issues were reignited in the summer of 2019, when Taylor publicly called out Justin’s longtime friend and manager, Scooter Braun, after he purchased the rights to her master’s from Scott Borchetta at Big Machine Label Group.

In her lengthy message, Taylor insisted that she’s had issues with Scooter for quite some time. One of her biggest problems with him was that he seemingly supported Justin in mocking her during her feud with Kanye — in 2016, the Biebs posted a screenshot on Instagram of himself FaceTiming with Scooter and Kanye, and labeled it with the taunting caption, “What up, Taylor Swift?”

Of course, Justin stepped in to defend Scooter when Taylor first spoke out about him buying her master’s. First, he apologized for posting the FaceTime pic in 2016, and admitted he was “insensitive” for doing so. He added, “Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you! As the years passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair.”

Taylor did not respond, but she made it clear that she is still not okay with the Scooter situation when she called him out again during her Billboard Woman In Music speech on Dec. 12. Hailey has stayed out of this situation, but she did recently open up about how she feels about rumors that she has drama with another woman from Justin’s past — Selena.

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just…toxic,” she told British Vogue. “I think that has to change and that has to stop. I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other…let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all these things, let’s move on from this stuff. Let’s not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and be rude to each other.”