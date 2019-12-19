Tee Tee tries to talk to Pepa about Egypt’s engagement in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ but Pepa thinks Tee Tee is being a little ‘disrespectful.’

Tee Tee goes to Pepa to talk about Egypt and Sam’s engagement in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 19 episode of Growing Up Hip Hop. Tee Tee is not exactly thrilled about the development in Egypt and Sam’s relationship. She questions whether or not engagement is the right step for Egypt. “When a decision like that comes, I dare not interfere,” Pepa explains to Tee Tee. “We bust up the last eloping. Now he’s doing it the right way. They’re not jumping. What’s wrong with that? What is the exact problem?”

Tee Tee is worried that Sam won’t have the means to support Egypt. She asks Pepa if she’s buying the ring. “Who said I am?” Pepa asks. Tee Tee reveals she heard Sam went to a pawn shop for the ring. Pepa says that Sam has “come a long way” and Tee Tee is “missing the point.” It’s not all about the ring!

“Tee Tee is being a little like disrespectful, you know, not only to Sam but actually to me,” Pepa admits in her confessional. “I have raised my kids to know right from wrong, to trust their instincts. You challenging my parenting skill at this point.” Pepa adds, “Sam might not be for everybody but look the bottom line is he treats Egypt wonderful.”

The synopsis for the Dec. 19 episode reads: “Romeo blocks everyone on social media and causes uproar, but Angela has receipts! Tee Tee and Tyran join forces to derail Sam and Egypt’s trip to the altar and warn Pepa and Treach before it’s too late. Angela plans to squash the beef with Briana.” Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.