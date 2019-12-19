Cynthia Bailey, 52, Shows Off Her Braids After Debuting Blonde Locks At Macy’s Holiday Show

Cynthia Bailey’s rocking cool blonde braids in a selfie and we’re loving her new do’! The ‘RHOA’ showed off her long braids, which she tied up in a high ponytail on Instagram, December 18.

Blonde and beautiful! Cynthia Bailey is stunning in a new selfie she shared to Instagram on Wednesday night. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, rocked her blonde new braids in a high ponytail with an important message about self love.

“When u look in the mirror, do you like the person u see?,” Cynthia captioned her post. She’s pictured staring in the mirror with a poker face on. And, we must say, her edges and contour look amazing. Cynthia, who was dressed in grey sweats, donned a smokey eye and a natural lip. She followed up her selfie with another full body, post-workout shot with her braids on display that same day.

Cynthia, who got engaged to Mike Hill over the summer, appeared to have taken out her braids soon after because he hair was back to its wavy style in a new photo with her fiance. She shared a holiday snap with her soon-to-be husband on Thursday that showed the two posing in front of a Christmas tree.

(Photo credit: Cynthia Bailey/Instagram)

The newly engaged star first debuted her new blonde hair when she hosted Macy’s 2019 Christmas Holiday Fashion Show on Tuesday, December 17. She wore her mid-length locks down and curly at the event, which her daughter, Noelle Robinson also attended.

Many RHOA fans have gotten to know Cynthia’s daughter better on the show now that she’s much older. The young adult, who recently turned 20-years-old, recently came out to her mother that she is sexually fluid, meaning an individual’s sexual orientation is open and changing and is not gender biased.

Noelle discussed the topic with her mother on the November 10 episode, when Cynthia asked if she had met anyone during her college experience so far at Howard University.

“When I helped you move in, I saw a lot of cute guys,” Cynthia said while the two were driving in the car together, to which Noelle replied, “I definitely ended up meeting a couple of girls that I thought were cool in a romantic aspect.”

Her answer prompted Cynthia to ask, “So you like guys and girls?” Noelle then explained, “People like to try and box everybody in and put labels everything, but I don’t really do that… there’s a lot of attractive guys and there’s a lot of attractive girls.” She went to to admit that “it really just came out of nowhere a little bit. I just wasn’t really expecting that to happen.”