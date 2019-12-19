Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Prove They’re The ‘Worst Dinner Guests’ By PDAing In Kris Jenner’s Home

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend couldn’t keep their hands off of each other, as they hilariously showed major PDA all over Kris Jenner’s house! From her bedroom, closet and even her bathroom!

Chrissy Teigen, 34, and John Legend, 40, were dubbed the ‘worst dinner guests’ by Kris Jenner, 64, on Dec. 18 when she captured them on her Instagram story canoodling all over her home! While the entire charade appeared to be all staged, it was no less funny for fans to watch. Chrissy and John started out in Kris’s bedroom, where John took off his pants to reveal his shorts underneath. He jumped right into bed with Chirssy and the pair started making out as if they were in their very own home! “Worst dinner guests ever,” Kris whispered to her phone while she captured the moment. But there was more in store!

In the next video, Chrissy and John were literally rolling all over the floor of Kris’s enormous closet still making out! The couple, who were one on top of the other, rolled on the floor of Kris’s closet, knocking into bags and just barely missing the mirror! “What is happening,” Kris said to herself as she continued to capture everything happening. Finally, Chrissy and John seemed worn out and decided to take a break in Kris’s own bathtub!

While Kris may have had the “worst dinner guests ever” at her house, her reaction was nothing compared to Chrissy’s, when the model found out that John had invited all of the coaches from The Voice to their home for dinner! Although Chrissy was initially thrilled to be throwing a dinner party, she wasn’t exactly amused when she found out it was celebrate the show’s finale. In true Chrissy fashion, she took to Twitter to air her frustrations.

“I didn’t know tonight was The Voice finale,” she wrote. “John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f***ing mad because I didn’t make a f***ing FINALE meal. I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f*** does this? U don’t win The Voice then eat short ribs. It sounds dumb, yes, but this is VERY John. I am always in charge of doing the fun, extra s*** and he has no idea how much I plan normally and he’s like ‘no it’s fine they just wanna have dinner,’ but it’s literally the finale of their show??? And I have no ice cream truck. If u think this is stupid, go ahead and tell me what you made when Blake Kelly and Gwen came over to your house.”

Naturally, John was able to south his wife, letting her know it wasn’t a big deal. He even picked up a cake himself, even though Chrissy had ordered FIVE of her own! These two are clearly a fun time — if a bit chaotic — at dinner parties, even if it’s their own. Now we just need to figure how we can get an invite!