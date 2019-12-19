Channing Tatum & Jessie J Break Up: Couple Splits After More Than 1 Year Together

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have split, according to a new report. The couple went public with their romance in October 2018 after his divorce from Jenna Dewan.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have reportedly called it quits. The actor, 39, and pop star, 31, quietly “broke up about a month ago,” a source revealed to US Weekly on December 19. “They are still really close and still good friends.” The couple began a relationship publicly in October 2018, seven months after he announced his divorce from Jenna Dewan, his wife of nine years. It’s clear that Jessie and Channing truly are on good terms, and it’s not just lip service. She playfully commented on one of his Instagram posts following their split, a video of him dancing to promote the upcoming Magic Mike tour in Australia.

“I wanted it to cut to you doing ‘Pony’ at the Sydney Opera House so bad Chan…”, Jessie wrote, adding a frowny face emoji. She’s referencing his famous — and seriously sexy — routine from the first Magic Mike movie. Channing didn’t respond to the comment. Just two months ago, the couple took a selfie in front of a ferris wheel that showed them all cuddling up and close. HollywoodLife has reached out to Channing and Jessie’s reps for comment on this report.