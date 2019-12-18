Live Blog
Hollywood Life

‘Survivor’ Finale Live Blog: The Final 5 Compete To Win $1 Million & The Title Of Sole Survivor

boston rob sandra survivor
CBS
These 20 castaways will compete on SURVIVOR: Island of the Idols when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 39th season, Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:30PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This edition features two legendary winners, Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who return to the game to serve as mentors to a group of 20 new castaways on SURVIVOR: Island of the Idols, when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 39th season, Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:30PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"I Vote You Out and That's It" - Elaine Stott and Karishma Patel on SURVIVOR: Island of Idols when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 39th season with a special 90-minute premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
"I Vote You Out and That's It" - Molly Byman, Tommy Sheehan, Jack Nichting and Kellee Kim on SURVIVOR: Island of Idols when the Emmy Award-winning series returns for its 39th season with a special 90-minute premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS Entertainment ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Senior Editor

One player will be named the winner and earn a $1 million prize during the season 39 finale of ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’ on Dec. 18. Follow along as it all unfolds!

The Survivor: Island of the Idols finale picks up after Dean Kowalski, Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Tommy Sheehan and Noura Salman learn that Dan Spilo has been ejected from the game. All five players find out that they’re headed to the Island of the Idols, where they’re greeted by Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine. Rob and Sandra give the finalists their massive shelter for the final three days, as well as special edition buffs and a feast of food.

Of course, Island of the Idols always comes with a lesson, and Tommy is first to realize that there must be some sort of hint on the buff. He notices a machete drawn on the fabric, and then sees a mysteriously-placed machete at camp, which is atop a coconut that’s colored pink inside. Next, Tommy finds a pink-colored board at camp, which leads him to the next clue — a symbol that looks like the letter H. He enlists Dean to help him figure out what this could all mean, but Dean acts totally uninterested.

Without Tommy knowing, Dean goes off to solve the clues on his own, and finds a hidden immunity idol, which he keeps to himself! Janet also has an immunity idol in her pocket, but let’s not forget…Dean has an idol nullifier, too. At the immunity/reward challenge, the players have to create a rope ladder, climb it, unlock a bag of balls, then maneuver the balls through a maze.

KEEP REFRESHING BECAUSE WE’LL BE UPDATING OUR RECAP ALL EPISODE LONG!