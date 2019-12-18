‘Survivor’ Finale Live Blog: The Final 5 Compete To Win $1 Million & The Title Of Sole Survivor

One player will be named the winner and earn a $1 million prize during the season 39 finale of ‘Survivor: Island of the Idols’ on Dec. 18. Follow along as it all unfolds!

The Survivor: Island of the Idols finale picks up after Dean Kowalski, Lauren Beck, Janet Carbin, Tommy Sheehan and Noura Salman learn that Dan Spilo has been ejected from the game. All five players find out that they’re headed to the Island of the Idols, where they’re greeted by Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine. Rob and Sandra give the finalists their massive shelter for the final three days, as well as special edition buffs and a feast of food.

Of course, Island of the Idols always comes with a lesson, and Tommy is first to realize that there must be some sort of hint on the buff. He notices a machete drawn on the fabric, and then sees a mysteriously-placed machete at camp, which is atop a coconut that’s colored pink inside. Next, Tommy finds a pink-colored board at camp, which leads him to the next clue — a symbol that looks like the letter H. He enlists Dean to help him figure out what this could all mean, but Dean acts totally uninterested.

Without Tommy knowing, Dean goes off to solve the clues on his own, and finds a hidden immunity idol, which he keeps to himself! Janet also has an immunity idol in her pocket, but let’s not forget…Dean has an idol nullifier, too. At the immunity/reward challenge, the players have to create a rope ladder, climb it, unlock a bag of balls, then maneuver the balls through a maze.

