Wendy Williams Says NeNe Leakes ‘Isn’t Awaiting’ Rumored ‘RHOA’ Firing: ‘I’m Not Losing Sleep’ 

Wendy Williams phoned her good friend NeNe Leakes on Dec. 18 as soon as she heard about a report that the ‘RHOA’ star is ‘anxiously awaiting her fate’ on the Bravo show. But, NeNe says that’s the furthest thing from the truth, ‘child!’

Wendy Williams went straight to the source about a “horrible report” that claims her good friend NeNe Leakes is “anxiously” waiting to hear about her future on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The talk show host, 55, explained that while she was preparing for her Wednesday morning show, she learned about a new report that claims Bravo is “considering replacing its aging cast members to attract a younger audience, and NeNe is anxiously awaiting her fate.”

So, Wendy did what any friend would do. — “I called her up on the speakerphone,” while in her morning Hot Topics meeting, Wendy said, before she impersonated NeNe’s response, which seemed to indicate that she had no clue about any report concerning her future on the show.

“She was in hair and makeup, and we quote her, she said she’s not anxiously awaiting anything! She said they can phase her out anytime they want and she would not lose sleep, child,” Wendy recalled. “Then she goes onto say, ‘The housewives are like soap operas, they come and go, but the fans love the original stars.'”

It’s unclear which report NeNe, 52, was referring too, as she did not identify a news outlet. However, it’s no surprise that NeNe has had a more rocky year with the RHOA franchise, along with Bravo, that in years past. She’s been feuding with her costars since the season 11 finale, when she was not happy that Cynthia Bailey invited her enemy, Kenya Moore to a party, and things have been dicey ever since.

Not to mention, NeNe and Kenya have been taking shots at one another on social media and in interviews recently, with Kenya calling NeNe “bipolar” during the December 15 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. — The same night a brand new episode of RHOA aired, in which NeNe told her life coach that she wanted her “sisterhood back,” but didn’t want to apologize anyone to get back her friendships.

Ahead of the episode that night, NeNe took to Instagram to promote it and slammed her costars in the process.

“Tune in RHOA TONIGHT and watch these girls slander me per usual,” she wrote. “Like i’ve have become a punching bag for them and others at this point for real. If they didn’t talk about me, what the hell would they talk about! Oh i forgot EACH OTHER like they already do @bravotv 8pm.”

Just before that, NeNe also took a shot at Andy Cohen on Instagram after he pointed out on WWHL that she repeated an outfit on RHOA. She reposted the clip of Andy with a long caption slamming the Bravo executive.