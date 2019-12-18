Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: What They’re Doing To Make Sure Their ‘Perfect’ Romance Lasts

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are madly in love, and never want that end. That’s why they’re going to great lengths to make their ‘perfect’ romance last, we’ve learned exclusively.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have started to become more comfortable about appearing in public together. But don’t expect to see them making out in the streets or getting too lovey-dovey on the red carpet. In order to keep their romance absolutely “perfect,” as they both feel it is right now, they’ve set some boundaries, a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Taylor knows that once they start doing official red carpet appearances, the attention on their relationship will only increase — and that’s the last thing she wants,” the source explained. “She and Joe are both on the same page when it comes to keeping their relationship as private as possible.”

That’s really no surprise, considering how little we’ve seen of the couple together. Taylor has been one half of several high-profile relationships. But with Joe, it’s different. She was spotted with The Favourite star at the Oscars in February, where they were reportedly inseparable, and she’s taken him to her beach haven in Rhode Island. He most recently accompanied her to the Cats premiere on December 16, their first red carpet together, where they sweetly held hands. Truly, the most Taylor’s opened up about the relationship is in the lyrics of her song “Lover“. So far, keeping thing private is really working for Taylor and Joe, the source tells us, adding that since they are “very much in love and things are great, they will continue to avoid drawing attention to their relationship because they both want it to last.”

Things are going so great, that Taylor thinks Joe’s “definitely The One,” a second source close to the “Me!” singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Taylor’s life is going a mile a minute right now, but the one constant that is keeping her feet on the ground and happy is Joe — her rock.There’s just zero drama between them and she’s never worried like she was in previous relationships. Other things may be going on in her life, but when it comes to Joe, it’s all sorts of perfect.”