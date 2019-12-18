‘Survivor’ Season 40: 20 Former Winners Returning For A Shot At $2 Million

Season 40 of ‘Survivor’ will feature an all-star cast like never before — all of the players will be contestants who have ALREADY WON the show in the past!

Following the finale of Survivor: Island of the Idols on Dec. 17, Jeff Probst revealed what’s to come when the show returns in February 2020 — and it may just be the most anticipated season EVER. For its 40th installment, Survivor is bringing back 20 players who have all won the game before…and this time….the prize is for $2 MILLION! That means the best of the best players will be going head-to-head against each other in what’s sure to be the most intense season EVER. Survivor has featured previous winners on All-Star seasons before, but Survivor: Winners At War is the first time that the show will be comprised of ALL winners.

This means that someone will get a second win under their belt, which is a feat that has only been achieved one time in Survivor history — Sandra Diaz-Twine was victorious on Survivor: Pearl Island, as well as the all-star season, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains. Of course, several players who’ve previously won Survivor have already played more than once. Amber Brkich, Parvati Shallow, Rob Mariano, John Cochran, Tyson Apostol, Jeremy Collins and Sarah Lacina all won in their second (or more) time playing. Meanwhile, Richard Hatch, Tina Wesson, Ethan Zohn, Jenna Morasca, Tom Westman, Aras Baskauskas, J.T. Thomas, Tony Vlachos all returned for subsequent seasons after their initial wins.

Here’s the cast, along with the seasons they’ve already won: Ethan Zohn (Survivor: Africa, season 3), Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor: Pearl Islands and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, seasons 7 and 20), Amber Brkich (Survivor: All-Stars, season 8), Danni Boatwright (Survivor: Guatemala, season 11), Yul Kwon (Survivor: Cook Islands, season 13), Parvati Shallow (Survivor: Micronesia, season 16), Rob Mariano (Survivor: Redemption Island, season 22), Sophie Clarke (Survivor: South Pacific, season 23), Kim Spradlin (Survivor: One World, season 24), Denise Stapley (Survivor: Philippines, season 25), Tyson Apostol (Survivor: Blood vs. Water, season 27), Tony Vlachos (Survivor: Cagayan, season 28), Natalie Anderson (Survivor: San Juan Del Sur, season 29), Jeremy Collins (Survivor: Cambodia, season 31), Michele Fitzgerald (Survivor: Kaoh Rong, season 32), Adam Klein (Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X, season 33), Sarah Lacina (Survivor: Game Changers, season 34), Ben Driebergen (Suvivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers, season 35), Wendell Holland (Survivor: Ghost Island, season 36), Nick Wilson (Survivor: David vs. Goliath, season 37).

Oh, and there are a few other twists, too: The Edge of Extinction is back, and there’s a brand new twist involving ‘fire tokens’ that is said to “change the game.” Survivor is a game that is constantly evolving, and is quite a different show from what it was when the winners from the earlier seasons played. One of the most important qualities in a Survivor winner, though, is their ability to adapt, so, chances are, this all-winners cast will take the game to a level that we’ve never seen before.