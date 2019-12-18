‘RHOC’s Shannon Beador Reveals The Final Straw In Her Relationship With Kelly Dodd: ‘She Went Too Low’

Shannon Beador broke down why she and ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ costar Kelly Dodd are officially dunzo on ‘Watch What Happens Live’.

Shannon Beador, 55, and Kelly Dodd, 43, have no doubt had their ups and downs over the past couple of years yet everything seemed to be going well for them when season 13 concluded in late 2018. Heck, even Kelly and Tamra Judge, 52, appeared to be on good terms amid The Positive Beverage founder’s vicious battle with OG cast member Vicki Gunvalson, 57. Things have taken a nose dive for the absolute worse since then as Shannon and Kelly’s friendship looks to be non-existent with the nasty wars going on between the mother-of-one and the Tres Amigas that include accusations about a sex train and so much more. Shannon provided an update on how things are between she and her former pal during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live alongside actor Harry Hamlin, 68, on December 17 after a fan emailed with a very interesting question for her.

“Why are you unforgiving of Kelly when you forgave both Tamra and Vicki for accusations and rumors that they have made about you in the past?,” host Andy Cohen, 50, asked the longtime RHOC castmate. “I will tell you that the hit on the head, that was over within two hours. We were fine. That is not why I don’t have a relationship with Kelly,” Shannon began, referencing when Kelly jokingly whacked her with a mallet during their spiritual retreat.

Shannon then spoke about how Kelly reached out to former RHOC star Jim Bellino, 57, amid his ongoing defamation lawsuit against her and Tamra that stemmed from a podcast taping with Heather McDonald, 49, where the ladies supposedly made negative comments about his business and relationship with now ex-wife Alexis, 41. “I brought her into my inner circle and had a lot of heartfelt, tear felt conversations about a lawsuit that hit me,” the mother-of-three revealed. “And she went to the other side and offered help. You don’t go any lower than Kelly Dodd.”

Shannon continued, “It’s so financially devastating, she cried with me on the phone yet then she showed me the proof of her conversation offering to help the other side. So that’s… this is real life stuff that is going on here and she just… she went too low.”

Tamra brought up the financial difficulties that she and Shannon are facing during the explosive RHOC finale on December 17 while yelling at Gina Kirschenheiter, 35, at Vicki’s engagement party. “Is somebody taking over $300,000 from your f—ing bank account?,” she yelled before adding “Is somebody taking that from you?”