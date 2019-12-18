Watch
Penelope, 7, & Mason Disick, 10, Already Use Skin Masks & Do Facials & Fans Don’t Know How To React

Kourtney Kardashian dished on her skin care routine for ‘Harper’s Bazaar’s ‘Go To Bed With Me’ series on Dec. 17 and revealed her two oldest children are learning to take care of their own skin.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, is already teaching two of her three kids, including son Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7, how to enjoy a nightime skin care routine similar to her own and it’s prompting a mixed reaction from fans. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star talked about her skin care ritual when she appeared on Harper Bazaar‘s Go To Bed With Me series on Dec. 17 and explained that her kids are loving taking care of their own skin and understand it’s an important thing to do, even at their young ages.

“I just went through a whole skincare routine with him,” she said about Mason in the video. “We started, we did a mask, we did everything, we wrote down all the steps and we put it in his drawer in his bathroom and he loves to do it and feel like he’s taking care of his skin. It’s an important thing to teach girls and boys.”

She also touched upon how Penelope is getting involved in learning about her own skin by helping her mom. “She loves to give me facials,” the proud mom said. “She’s watched me her whole life with taking care of my skin and we get our hair and makeup done almost every day for filming the show.”

Once Kourtney’s video about her and her kids’ skin care was published, it didn’t take long for fans to comment their opinions on Twitter. While some thought it was encouraging for Kourt to teach her kids about their own skin, others thought she was instilling the routine on her kids too young.

“I think it’s wonderful that her child is learning self care so young. It’ll also help prevent acne during those teen years when hormones dictate everything,” one fan wrote. “Well let’s be honest, he has one because you’ve obviously told him to and provided the stuff,” another fan wrote about Mason. “Honestly Kourtney Kardashian should’ve started a skincare line because she really knows a lot about skin and health etc.,” a third fan wrote.

Kourtney credits her mom Kris Jenner, 64, for her own interest in skin care and in the video, she insisted that she “always instilled in us [the importance of] self-care.” She also credited her younger sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, for helping her learn how to put on neck products in an upward motion. “I haven’t been doing that my entire life until about a month ago,” she admitted.