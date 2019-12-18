Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes, 23, Rocks Yellow Bikini In Miami After Art Basel Performance

She rocked nothing but underwear during Art Basel, and now, Lourdes Leon’s back in Miami with another hot outfit: a cute, yellow bikini. Lourdes was a ray of sunshine while hitting the beach with her rumored beau.

After a wild Art Basel, Lourdes Leon took time off to enjoy the sunshine in Miami. Madonna‘s model daughter, 23, hit the beach with her rumored boyfriend on December 13, spotted soaking up some rays while wearing a neon yellow bikini. During the fun outing, Lourdes chatted with her man and sipped from a coconut while showing off her flat stomach. Later, as they left the beach, she covered up in a pair of black shorts with lace scallops, and a thin, army green tank top. Her guy, whose name is still unknown, looked hot in a tiny pair of board shorts and a New York Knicks Jersey.

Just two days earlier, Lourdes was seen arriving on a private jet to Miami with mom Madonna, 61, and her younger sisters, sisters Estere and Stella, 7. The model was decidedly more covered up for her plane ride, wearing a green puffer jacket, a black hoodie, pants, and leather loafers, carrying a Louis Vuitton travel bag in one hand and a leather backpack in the other. Madonna also brought a special guest along for the trip — her rumored flame, her 25-year-old backup dancer, Ahlamalik Williams. Madonna and Ahlamalik engaged in some unexpected PDA on the balcony of a hotel room, caught on camera cuddling close as he rubbed her shoulders and put his hands around her waist.

Fans were shocked to see the PDA, but none more than Wendy Williams. Wendy called Madonna “grandma” on the December 16 episode of her show, and said that she shouldn’t be (allegedly) dating someone so close in age to her daughter. “He is three years older than her daughter, Lourdes. They’re all on the same vacation and there’s old grandma booed up with a 25-year-old,” Wendy said, adding, “she’s become that old lady that I feel bad for.”

Lourdes had her fun in Miami, too. She engaged in a simulated orgy with other models for Desigual’s December 6 “Love Different” show. When she arrived to the show, she was wearing a tight, tie-dyed tank dress. She and the models then stripped down to flesh-colored thongs and nipple pasties. It was extremely NSFW, needless to say.